Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: October 16, 2008 Second Public Meeting for the Proposed NY Routes 25 & 110 Intersection Improvement Project Set For Thursday, October 23, 2008 On Thursday, October 23, 2008, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), Region 10, Long Island, will conduct a second open forum public information hearing for the proposed NY Routes 25 and 110 Intersection Safety and Operational Improvement Project in the Town of Huntington , Suffolk County . Residents, businesses and all interested parties are encouraged to attend this public hearing to review preliminary plans and provide input on this proposed intersection improvement project. For those who could not attend the first public meeting held on October 10, 2008, this meeting provides an additional opportunity to obtain project information, provide comment and ask questions in person. The October 23, 2008, meeting is being held at the Silas Wood Sixth Grade Center , 23 Harding Place , Huntington Station from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Conceptual design plans and other related project information will again be available for review. NYSDOT engineers and representatives will be on hand to provide individual attention, answer questions and receive comments on the preliminary intersection concepts developed to provide graeter safety and mobility for motorists and pedestrians in the NY Route 110 ( Walt Whitman Road ), NY Route 25 (Jericho Turnpike) and New York Avenue area. The specific objective of the NY Routes 25 and 110 Intersection Safety and Operational Improvement Project is to reduce automobile crashes and travel delays for the approximately 80,000 motorists who use this intersection daily as well as to provide improved facilities for pedestrians. To accomplish this objective, the following are some of the project features being proposed: construction of a new road approximately 400 feet north of NY Route 25 between New York Avenue and NY Route 110 to accommodate left-turn movements from NY Route 25 and NY Route 110 via a modified “jug-handle;” redirected left-turn movements from westbound NY Route 25 to southbound NY Route 110 via New York Avenue and the new road; redirected left-turn movements from eastbound NY Route 25 to northbound NY Route 110 via New York Avenue and the new road; new pedestrian facilities including signals, crosswalks and handicap ramps; new and/or repaired sidewalks and curbs; new auxiliary through lanes on NY Routes 25 and NY 110; and new roadway pavement throughout the project area. Construction is currently scheduled to begin in 2010. Viewpoints and comments concerning the preliminary design plans and other project input may be provided through either oral or written statements. Comments may also be recorded privately by a public stenographer at the information session anytime between 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. The formal comment session is being conducted between 6:00 P.M. and More… 8:00 P.M. However, all comments will be reviewed and considered for the project’s final design whether they are provided in written format, orally, or submitted through the mail. The facility is handicapped accessible. However, residents who require a sign language interpreter, assistive learning system or other accommodations should contact NYSDOT at (631) 952-6654. Any person who has questions about the proposed NY Routes 25 and 110 Intersection Safety and Operational Improvement Project but is unable to attend the Public Information Center should mail any comments to: The NY Routes 25 and 110 Intersection Improvement Project Team NYS Department of Transportation Region 10 Long Island 250 Veterans Memorial Highway Hauppauge , New York 11788 Or via webmail: www.NYSDOT.gov under “Projects in Your Neighborhood” at Project Identification Number: 0042.18 This public information meeting is part of the NYSDOT’s continuing efforts actively to seek and encourage the public’s input in the development of transportation projects in order to ensure that the completed project meets the NYSDOT’s engineering safety goals as well as the needs of the local community. NYSDOT ROUTES 110 AND 25 PROPOSED MODIFIED JUG HANDLE:

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.