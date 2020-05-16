Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: October 17, 2008 $28.2 Million NY Route 25 (Middle Country Road) Project Now Underway Night Time and Off-Peak Construction Should Reduce Impact on Motorists The New York State Department of Transportation’s (NYSDOT) $28.2 million NY Route 25 Safety Improvement project in Centereach and the Village of Lake Grove in the Towns of Brookhaven and Smithtown, Suffolk County, is now underway between NY Route 347 and North Howell Avenue. On Monday 20, 2008, day time travel lane shifts begin between Horseblock Road and Nicolls Road from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with the center turning lane closed to motorists and the two eastbound and westbound travel lanes shifted to other travel lanes. This project will enhance motorists’ safety and traffic flow, improve storm water runoff, and increase the traction and integrity of the pavement for the approximately 42,000 motorists who travel on this busy roadway each day. The 3.6-mile project includes pavement repairs, resurfacing of the pavement for the entire length of project, intersection safety improvements, installation of new turning lanes, upgraded traffic signals, new sidewalks and curbs, and new road signs. Installation of a new positive drainage system on the west end of the project will improve drainage in this area. To minimize the impact of construction on motorists, residents, and businesses, construction is being undertaken in small sections at night and during off-peak travel times. To accommodate holiday shoppers, all travel lanes will remain open between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. between Thanksgiving Day and New Year’s Day. Motorists are being warned in advance of the closing via electronic message board signs but are urged to use alternate routes and follow the posted detour to avoid possible delays. In addition, motorists are reminded to drive carefully through the work zone and obey the posted construction speed limit for their safety, as well as the safety of the highway work crew. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of a driver’s license. The construction project is being performed by A.L.A.C. of West Babylon, New York and is expected to be completed in 2010. As with any roadway project, this operation is weather dependent and may be cancelled or postponed due to inclement weather. For up to date travel information, please call 1-800-ROADWORK or log on to www.nysdot.gov . ###