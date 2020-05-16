Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: October 20, 2008 $1.5 Million Wantagh State Parkway Ramp Safety Improvements in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County, Now Underway Night Time, Off-Peak, and Off-Road Construction Should Reduce Impact on Motorists The New York State Department of Transportation’s (NYSDOT) $1.5 million Wantagh State Parkway (WSP) Ramp Safety Improvement Project in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County, is now underway. On Tuesday, October 21, 2008, night time single travel lane closures will be in effect on the WSP ramps to and from NY Route 24 (Hempstead Turnpike) from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. To minimize the impact on motorists, the majority of the construction will take place behind concrete barriers outside the travel lanes and, during night time and off-peak travel hours. This project is being undertaken to improve safety for the approximately 66,400 motorists who utilize the WSP each day. The entrance and exit ramps at the NY Route 24 interchange are being lengthened as follows: southbound WSP to westbound NY Route 24, eastbound NY Route 24 to southbound WSP, and westbound NY Route 24 to northbound WSP. In addition, motorists’ sight distance will be improved at the following locations: WSP interchange at NY Route 27 (Sunrise Highway) and at Merrick Road through tree trimming and brush clearing. The construction project is being performed by Bi-County Construction Corporation of Medford, New York, and is expected to be completed in 2009. As with any roadway project, this operation is weather dependent and may be cancelled or postponed due to inclement weather. For up to date travel information, please call 1-800-ROADWORK or log on to www.nysdot.gov . ###