Media Advisory - NYSDOT to Celebrate Harlem Road Reconstruction with Ribbon Cutting
Media Advisory - NYSDOT to Celebrate Harlem Road Reconstruction with Ribbon Cutting
New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Alan E. Taylor will be hosting state and local officials at a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of a $21.1 million project to reconstruct United States Route 240 in the towns of Amherst and Cheektowaga, Erie County, on Tuesday, October 28 at 10:00 a.m. The ceremony will take place in the parking lot of the Cleveland Hill Fire Department at
DIRECTIONS:
From the east via
Exit the
From the west via
Exit
###
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.