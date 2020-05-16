There were 5,322 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,647 in the last 365 days.

Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: October 27, 2008
Media Advisory - NYSDOT to Celebrate Harlem Road Reconstruction with Ribbon Cutting

New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Alan E. Taylor will be hosting state and local officials at a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of a $21.1 million project to reconstruct United States Route 240 in the towns of Amherst and Cheektowaga, Erie County, on Tuesday, October 28 at 10:00 a.m.  The ceremony will take place in the parking lot of the Cleveland Hill Fire Department at

440 Cleveland Drive
, immediately followed by the cutting of the ribbon at the roundabout located at
Harlem Road
 and
Cleveland Drive
 in the Town of Cheektowaga.

 

 

DIRECTIONS:

 

From the east via New York State Thruway Interstate 90:

Exit the New York State Thruway (Interstate 90) at the

NY Route
33 (Kensington Expressway), Exit 51.  Proceed west for ½ mile.  Exit
NY Route
 33 at
Harlem Road
 (
NY Route
 240).  Turn right onto
Harlem Road
 and proceed north for ½ mile. 

 

From the west via

NY Route
33 (Kensington Expressway):

Exit

NY Route
33 (Kensington Expressway) at
Harlem Road
 (
NY Route
 240).  Turn left onto
Harlem Road
 and proceed north for ½ mile. 

 

