Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: October 27, 2008 Media Advisory - NYSDOT to Celebrate Harlem Road Reconstruction with Ribbon Cutting New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Alan E. Taylor will be hosting state and local officials at a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of a $21.1 million project to reconstruct United States Route 240 in the towns of Amherst and Cheektowaga, Erie County, on Tuesday, October 28 at 10:00 a.m. The ceremony will take place in the parking lot of the Cleveland Hill Fire Department at 440 Cleveland Drive , immediately followed by the cutting of the ribbon at the roundabout located at Harlem Road and Cleveland Drive in the Town of Cheektowaga . DIRECTIONS: From the east via New York State Thruway Interstate 90: Exit the New York State Thruway (Interstate 90) at the NY Route 33 (Kensington Expressway), Exit 51. Proceed west for ½ mile. Exit NY Route 33 at Harlem Road ( NY Route 240). Turn right onto Harlem Road and proceed north for ½ mile. From the west via NY Route 33 (Kensington Expressway): Exit NY Route 33 (Kensington Expressway) at Harlem Road ( NY Route 240). Turn left onto Harlem Road and proceed north for ½ mile. ###

