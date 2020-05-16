Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: October 27, 2008 NYSDOT Completes Reconstruction in Village of Hamburg Roundabouts Installed as a Traffic Calming Initiative New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Alan Taylor was joined today by federal, state and local officials at a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of a $23 million project to reconstruct United States Route 62 and State Route 391 in the Village of Hamburg , Erie County . “Under the leadership of Governor Paterson, the State Department of Transportation continues to work with state and local officials, as well as business and community leaders, to improve our transportation system,” Regional Director Taylor said. “This project includes traffic calming features to enhance the safety and mobility of motorists and pedestrians through the historic Village of Hamburg while preserving the quality of the community.” The project included the construction of new pavement, curbs, sidewalks, decorative lighting and traffic signals. This project also constructed four modern roundabouts, which eliminated the need for six signalized intersections. The roundabouts were incorporated as a traffic calming initiative to reduce vehicle speed through the business area of the village and to promote a more pedestrian friendly community. Joining Regional Director Taylor were Congressman Brian Higgins, State Senator William Stachowski, State Assemblyman Jack Quinn, Erie County Clerk Kathy Hochul, Erie County Legislator Daniel Kozub, Sherry Best and Diane Reynolds representing Erie County Legislator Robert Reynolds, Town of Hamburg Supervisor Steven Walters and Village of Hamburg Mayor Thomas Moses . “This is good news for the residents of Hamburg who depend on these roads being open, safe, and drivable,” said Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton. “The new traffic signals, roundabouts, and other improvements to Routes 62 and 391 not only enhance the safety for our drivers, but also for our pedestrians who now have new sidewalks throughout the project area. I commend the NYSDOT for its commitment to this project and for its continued efforts to upgrade New York's transportation infrastructure.” “Infrastructure investments provide neighborhood enhancements from the ground up,” -more- said Congressman Brian Higgins, a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee who secured $800,000 in federal funding for the reconstruction of Route 62. “This project, which includes roundabouts and streetscape improvements, will provide for better traffic flow and draw new economic activity to Hamburg 's central business district.” “I must give credit to the local residents and merchants who were involved with the design of this roadwork, especially when you consider that they utilized traffic calming devices to keep the traffic in the Village orderly and quiet,” said Senator William Stachowski. “Although New York State has invested $20 million for this project, the people of Hamburg have invested their heart and soul into a centerpiece that will be admired for decades.” Assemblyman Jack Quinn said, “I congratulate all parties on what was truly a community project. The Department of Transportation, elected officials, community groups, the Village Business Advisory Council, the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce and everyday citizens have not only been involved in this process but have made it a success. Thank you to everyone who made this possible, as it has allowed the Village of Hamburg to become the centerpiece and example of true economic and community development.” Erie County Clerk and former Hamburg Town Councilwoman Kathy Hochul said, “As a resident of Hamburg who frequently drives the roundabouts, I am thrilled that we can close the chapter on this project and I commend all parties involved for making this as smooth a transition as possible. The Village looks beautiful and I hope residents from other communities will visit the many local businesses and witness this transformation firsthand.” “It is great to have the Village of Hamburg streets open again. The New York State DOT, along with construction workers, have outdone themselves,” said Erie County Legislator Daniel M. Kozub. “ Hamburg Village shops, restaurants – and business district – have really taken a beating and deserve our praise. We need to thank these hard working people by shopping and dining in these valuable establishments in appreciation of their good will and patience.” Hamburg Town Supervisor Steven Walters said, “It has been a difficult two years for our businesses and residents, but the results of this project were well worth it. I applaud all involved, particularly the New York State Department of Transportation and the Village of Hamburg officials." Village of Hamburg Mayor Thomas Moses said, “I am very pleased with the coordination and the communication that took place between the contractor, the department and the village during the reconstruction project. I credit that cooperation for the early completion of the project, which makes us all happy.” As part of an agreement with the Village of Hamburg , a portion of Centennial Gardens Park , a pocket park located at Main and Buffalo streets, was reconstructed with a new overlook wall with a view of Eighteen Mile Creek. New sidewalks, benches and bike racks were also -more- installed in the park. The construction contract was awarded to Concrete Applied Technology Corporation (CATCO) of Alden, Erie County , in April 2007. With the cooperation of the Village of Hamburg, the business community, utility companies, subcontractors and inspection staff, CATCO completed the work one year ahead of schedule. NYSDOT Regional Director Taylor emphasized the need for a strong federal partner in the future through the authorization of the Federal Transportation Funding Act, in order for New York State to continue preserving and improving our transportation system. ###

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.