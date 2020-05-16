NYSDOT Completes Reconstruction in Village of Hamburg
NYSDOT Completes Reconstruction in Village of Hamburg
Roundabouts Installed as a Traffic Calming Initiative
New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Alan Taylor was joined today by federal, state and local officials at a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of a $23 million project to reconstruct United States Route 62 and State Route 391 in the
“Under the leadership of Governor Paterson, the State Department of Transportation continues to work with state and local officials, as well as business and community leaders, to improve our transportation system,” Regional Director Taylor said. “This project includes traffic calming features to enhance the safety and mobility of motorists and pedestrians through the historic
The project included the construction of new pavement, curbs, sidewalks, decorative lighting and traffic signals. This project also constructed four modern roundabouts, which eliminated the need for six signalized intersections. The roundabouts were incorporated as a traffic calming initiative to reduce vehicle speed through the business area of the village and to promote a more pedestrian friendly community.
Joining Regional Director Taylor were Congressman Brian Higgins, State Senator William Stachowski, State Assemblyman Jack Quinn, Erie County Clerk Kathy Hochul, Erie County Legislator Daniel Kozub, Sherry Best and Diane Reynolds representing Erie County Legislator Robert Reynolds, Town of
“This is good news for the residents of
“Infrastructure investments provide neighborhood enhancements from the ground up,”
-more-
said Congressman Brian Higgins, a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee who secured $800,000 in federal funding for the reconstruction of Route 62. “This project, which includes roundabouts and streetscape improvements, will provide for better traffic flow and draw new economic activity to
“I must give credit to the local residents and merchants who were involved with the design of this roadwork, especially when you consider that they utilized traffic calming devices to keep the traffic in the Village orderly and quiet,” said Senator William Stachowski. “Although
Assemblyman Jack Quinn said, “I congratulate all parties on what was truly a community project. The Department of Transportation, elected officials, community groups, the Village Business Advisory Council, the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce and everyday citizens have not only been involved in this process but have made it a success. Thank you to everyone who made this possible, as it has allowed the
Erie County Clerk and former Hamburg Town Councilwoman Kathy Hochul said, “As a resident of
“It is great to have the
Hamburg Town Supervisor Steven Walters said, “It has been a difficult two years for our businesses and residents, but the results of this project were well worth it. I applaud all involved, particularly the New York State Department of Transportation and the
As part of an agreement with the
-more-
installed in the park.
The construction contract was awarded to Concrete Applied Technology Corporation (CATCO) of Alden,
With the cooperation of the Village of Hamburg, the business community, utility companies, subcontractors and inspection staff, CATCO completed the work one year ahead of schedule.
NYSDOT Regional Director Taylor emphasized the need for a strong federal partner in the future through the authorization of the Federal Transportation Funding Act, in order for
###
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.