Media Advisory: NYSDOT and Loretto Independent Living Services to hold Joint Press Event October 29

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and Loretto Independent Living Services will host a joint press conference to highlight transit improvements for Central NY seniors with the acquisition of three new wheelchair-accessible, 24-passenger buses via a state-administered federal grant.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 29, at the McAulisse Center, 700 East Brighton Avenue, Syracuse NY.

Speakers at the event include Stanley Gee, NYSDOT Executive Deputy Commissioner; Pete Smith, Director of Transportation, Loretto Independent Living Services; and Sally Berry, Sr. Vice President for Program and Policy Development, Loretto Independent Living Services.

In addition to comments from the officials listed above, the media will have a photo/video opportunity to see one of the new vehicles with its wheelchair lift in action, and one-on-one interview opportunities will be provided.

Directions: from I-481 southbound, use Exit 1 and merge right onto East Brighton Avenue. The facility will be immediately on the left. Use the parking lot entrance on East Glen Avenue, then enter the Cunningham Building from that lot. The receptionist will guide you through the building to the event, which will be held behind the building where the buses discharge their passengers.