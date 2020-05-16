Contact: Alice Romanych, (315) 793-2447 Release Date: October 28, 2008 Media Advisory - NYSDOT Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting for Route 12B Project in Village of Hamilton, Madison County New York State Department of Transportation Executive Deputy Commissioner Stan Gee will join State Senator David Valesky, Assemblyman William Magee and several local officials for a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, October 29, 2008 at 2 p.m, to mark the completion of a safety improvement project in the village of Hamilton and town of Madison, Madison County. The event will take place in the parking lot of the Vantine Imaging photography studio located at 2409 State Route 12B, Hamilton, New York, 13346. In the event of inclement weather, the event will move inside the Vantine Imaging studio. DIRECTIONS: From Utica and points east: Take Exit 32 off the New York State Thruway in Westmoreland. Once past the toll booths, turn right and then left at the intersection with State Route (SR) 233 south. Continue on SR 233 until it ends at the intersection with SR 12B. Turn right onto State Route 12B (just south of the village of Clinton). Stay on State Route 12B through the hamlet of Deansboro, and the villages of Oriskany Falls and Madison. Just south of Airport Road, at the corner of Wings Way, turn right into the parking lot of Vantine Imaging photography studio, (2409 State Route 12B, Hamilton, NY). Parking is available at the site. From Syracuse and points west: Take SR 92 east to US 20 in the village of Cazenovia. Turn left onto US 20 and continue through the villages of Cazenovia and Morrisville. Turn right onto SR 46 south (approximately 3 miles east of the village of Morrisville). SR 46 ends at SR 12B. Continue south on SR 12B. Just south of Airport Road, at the corner of Wings Way, turn right into the parking lot of Vantine Imaging photography studio, (2409 State Route 12B, Hamilton, NY). Parking is available at the site. ### 08-55