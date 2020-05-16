Contact: Josh Ribakove, (315) 428-4351 Release Date: October 29, 2008 NYSDOT Buses Improve Transit for Central NY Seniors Federal Grant Awarded to Loretto Independent Living Services New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Executive Deputy Commissioner Stanley Gee today announced the acquisition of three new wheelchair accessible, 24-passenger buses by Loretto Independent Living Services in Onondaga County. The buses were purchased with a $97,845 federal section 5310 grant, awarded by NYSDOT. "It is a pleasure to be here to announce this grant that provides seniors with transportation options," said Executive Deputy Commissioner Gee. "Loretto is one of the largest providers of eldercare services in Central New York, and these new buses will play an essential role in their efforts to enhance the lives of many seniors in the region who might not otherwise be able to live as independently." Penny Abulencia, Loretto vice president and executive director of PACE CNY, credits both the New York State Department of Transportation and the 5310 Grant Program for their integral contributions to the success of Loretto’s PACE CNY ( P rogram of A ll-Inclusive C are for the E lderly) in cooperation with St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center. "Safe and reliable transportation plays such a vital and crucial role in providing superior healthcare services for our elderly program participants," Abulencia said. "Not only do our PACE CNY buses, vans and their dedicated drivers provide round-trip transportation for more than 360 participants from their homes to one of our PACE day centers and back home again, but to doctor appointments and other medical visits they require in the community as well." Abulencia further notes that, "PACE CNY buses and vans together now provide more than 100,000 transports annually and travel nearly 360,000 miles each year. To put this in perspective, that’s enough transportation service mileage to get from the Earth to the Moon and half-way back again." Previous grants to Loretto include a $96,564 award in 2006 for three vehicles and a $60,958 grant award in 2005 for two vehicles. Funding for the new buses was provided by the Federal Transit Administration’s Elderly Individuals and Individuals with Disabilities program, which is administered by NYSDOT. The program provided 80 percent of the purchase price for the three buses. The remaining non-federal share was provided by Loretto Independent Living Services. The Elderly Individuals and Individuals with Disabilities program provides capital-only assistance, primarily for private not-for-profit organizations, for the purchase of vehicles to transport elderly individuals and individuals with disabilities. As part of the program, funding recipients are required to submit semi-annual reports demonstrating that vehicles are being used for their intended purpose, and NYSDOT conducts site visits to ensure appropriate vehicle use. Ongoing oversight of the program is a part of the responsibility of NYSDOT. Currently the department monitors approximately 1,000 vehicles operated by 260 grantees throughout the state. Loretto Independent Living Services is a not-for-profit organization committed to improving the quality of life for older adults in Central New York. Loretto’s services include a broad spectrum of care, from independent living and adult medical programs to rehabilitation and skilled nursing care. Loretto offers 22 different programs at 17 sites in the city of Syracuse and its suburbs, as well as Oswego and Utica.

