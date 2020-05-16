There were 5,101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,415 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Thursday, Jan. 19

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Allen Village of Beaverdam
Butler Village of Somerville
Clermont Felicity-Franklin Local School District
Cuyahoga Cleveland Academy of Scholarship, Technology and Leadership Enterprise Strongsville City School District
Franklin Office of the Ohio Consumers' Counsel Westerville City School District
Gallia Rio Grande Community College
Hardin Upper Scioto Valley Ambulance District
Henry Village of Florida
Licking Par Excellence Academy
Lorain Elyria City School District
Lucas Sylvania City School District
Miami Upper Valley Career Center
Montgomery Jefferson Township Kettering City School District Miami Valley Career Technology Center Montgomery County Agricultural Society* Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council
Perry Southern Local School District
Putnam Village of West Leipsic
Warren Greater Ohio Virtual School
Washington Adams Township
Wayne Tri-County Educational Service Center
Wood Village of Bloomdale

 ###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.