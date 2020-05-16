Audit Releases for Thursday, Jan. 19
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen
|Village of Beaverdam
|Butler
|Village of Somerville
|Clermont
|Felicity-Franklin Local School District
|Cuyahoga
|Cleveland Academy of Scholarship, Technology and Leadership Enterprise Strongsville City School District
|Franklin
|Office of the Ohio Consumers' Counsel Westerville City School District
|Gallia
|Rio Grande Community College
|Hardin
|Upper Scioto Valley Ambulance District
|Henry
|Village of Florida
|Licking
|Par Excellence Academy
|Lorain
|Elyria City School District
|Lucas
|Sylvania City School District
|Miami
|Upper Valley Career Center
|Montgomery
|Jefferson Township Kettering City School District Miami Valley Career Technology Center Montgomery County Agricultural Society* Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council
|Perry
|Southern Local School District
|Putnam
|Village of West Leipsic
|Warren
|Greater Ohio Virtual School
|Washington
|Adams Township
|Wayne
|Tri-County Educational Service Center
|Wood
|Village of Bloomdale
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.