Audit Releases for Thursday, Jan. 19

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Village of Beaverdam Butler Village of Somerville Clermont Felicity-Franklin Local School District Cuyahoga Cleveland Academy of Scholarship, Technology and Leadership Enterprise Strongsville City School District Franklin Office of the Ohio Consumers' Counsel Westerville City School District Gallia Rio Grande Community College Hardin Upper Scioto Valley Ambulance District Henry Village of Florida Licking Par Excellence Academy Lorain Elyria City School District Lucas Sylvania City School District Miami Upper Valley Career Center Montgomery Jefferson Township Kettering City School District Miami Valley Career Technology Center Montgomery County Agricultural Society* Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council Perry Southern Local School District Putnam Village of West Leipsic Warren Greater Ohio Virtual School Washington Adams Township Wayne Tri-County Educational Service Center Wood Village of Bloomdale

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

