Statement from Auditor Yost Regarding Report on Implementation of Charter School Reforms

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the Thomas B. Fordham Institute’s new report on the implementation of Ohio charter school reforms:

“This report by the Fordham Institute is an important piece of the ongoing assessment of community schools in Ohio. I commend Fordham for continuing to focus on this issue because the scrutiny will help ensure all of Ohio’s schools continue to improve to better educate our children.”

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact: Beth Gianforcaro Press Secretary 614-644-1111