There were 5,103 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,403 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - NYSDOT Breaks Ground for Interchange Improvement on I-84, Town of Montgomery, Orange County

Contact: Sandra Jobson, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: October 28, 2008
Media Advisory - NYSDOT Breaks Ground for Interchange Improvement on I-84, Town of Montgomery, Orange County

New York State Department of Transportation Regional Director Joan Dupont will be joined by federal, state and local officials on Thursday, October 30, 2008 at a ground-breaking ceremony for the Interstate 84 at Exit 5, Route 208 interchange reconstruction project in the Town of Montgomery, Orange County.  In addition to comments from these officials, photo/video opportunities and informational handouts will be provided.

 

The event, scheduled for 1:00 p.m., will be held at the bottom right hand side of the Interstate 84 westbound, Exit 5 off ramp along Route 208 in the Town of Montgomery, Orange County. 

 

###

Directions:

Take Interstate 84 west to Exit 5 Maybrook/Walden, Route 208.  At end of ramp make right-turn onto Route 208 (event location will be on your right side).  Make right turn from Route 208 into Burger King parking lot and walk to event site.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.