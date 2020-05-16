Media Advisory - NYSDOT Breaks Ground for Interchange Improvement on I-84, Town of Montgomery, Orange County
New York State Department of Transportation Regional Director Joan Dupont will be joined by federal, state and local officials on Thursday, October 30, 2008 at a ground-breaking ceremony for the Interstate 84 at Exit 5, Route 208 interchange reconstruction project in the Town of
The event, scheduled for 1:00 p.m., will be held at the bottom right hand side of the Interstate 84 westbound, Exit 5 off ramp along Route 208 in the Town of
Directions:
Take Interstate 84 west to Exit 5 Maybrook/Walden, Route 208. At end of ramp make right-turn onto Route 208 (event location will be on your right side). Make right turn from Route 208 into Burger King parking lot and walk to event site.
