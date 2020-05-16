Contact: Sandra Jobson, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: October 30, 2008 NYSDOT Breaks Ground for Interchange Improvement on I-84, Project in Town of Montgomery, Orange County, Will Improve Operations and Safety New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Joan Dupont was joined today by federal, state and local elected officials and the Construction Industry Council at a ground-breaking ceremony for a $12.6 million project to improve the intersection of Exit 5 from Interstate 84 with State Route 208 in the Town of Montgomery, Orange County. "This interstate interchange project will greatly improve functionality and enhance safety for everyone who travels along these routes," Regional Director Dupont said during an afternoon news conference along Route 208 in Montgomery. "I’m pleased to be joined today by so many officials to celebrate a project that reaffirms Governor David Paterson’s commitment to an efficient transportation system that supports commerce and economic development in this growing region of New York State." Also participating in today’s event were State Senator William J. Larkin, State Assemblywoman Nancy Calhoun, Orange County Legislator Anthony Marino, Town of Montgomery Supervisor Michael Hayes, Construction Industry Council of the Hudson Valley President Ross Pepe and representatives of federal and county elected officials. The groundbreaking marked the beginning of work on the project to improve safety at the Interstate 84 and Route 208 interchange. The event was held on Route 208 at the intersection with the off-ramp from Interstate 84 westbound, with views of the interchange in the background. U.S. Congressman Maurice D. Hinchey said, "The commencement of this much-needed upgrade to Exit 5 is an important step in making this section of Interstate 84 safer and more efficient. I’m sure that anyone who has idled in traffic at this exit ramp or passed the backup of cars on the highway will be relieved to see the state and federal government making this critical investment in the project." "I am very pleased that we are proceeding with this important reconstruction project," said State Senator William J. Larkin. "The Interstate 84 eastbound ramps at Exit 5, Route 208 are a key piece to future economic development projects I and around the Town of Montgomery. I look forward to the many positive changes, particularly the improved safety and flow of traffic that the completion of this project will bring for local residents and businesses." Orange County Executive Edward A. Diana said, "Orange County appreciates the ongoing improvements to our roads and highways by the NYSDOT. This project represents a significant investment and we believe will enhance safety and accessibility for the motoring public." Orange County Legislator Anthony Marino said, "I am pleased that the exit 5 interchange will be improved to increase traffic safety along this heavily traveled section of Route 208. The traffic and turning lanes there have presented quite a hazard. We who travel through that area commend NYSDOT for this action." "The town is looking forward to the interchange project because it will help alleviate traffic at the Route 208 and Neelytown Road intersection and Interstate 84 interchange," said Town of Montgomery Supervisor Michael Hayes. "We are pleased to hear Argenio Brothers has been awarded the contract, since they did such a great job at the Route 17K and Route 208 intersection." Construction Industry Council President Ross J. Pepe said, "In these difficult economic times NYSDOT proceeding with this important improvement is a real blessing for the local area and highway users. Road improvements like this interchange create real economic growth while reducing congestion and pollution." Work will include widening the Interstate 84 eastbound bridge over Route 208 to accommodate improved on and off ramps from the interstate to Route 208. The new ramps will be constructed to align with the existing Neelytown Road intersection at Route 208, allowing for the elimination of the traffic signal there through consolidation of traffic movements. The project will also include installation of a closed drainage system, landscaping, signs, pavement markings and construction of retaining walls. Project improvements will better accommodate local traffic along Route 208 and traffic entering and exiting Interstate 84, thereby enhancing safety. The construction contract was awarded to Argenio Brothers, Inc. of New Windsor this month. Construction will begin in November and expected to be completed during the summer of 2010. ###

