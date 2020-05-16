There were 5,018 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,345 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, Jan. 24

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashland Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School District
Clermont U.S. Grant Joint Vocational School District
Clinton Clinton-Warren Joint Fire and Rescue District
Cuyahoga Collinwood Village Academy Eastside Arts Academy Madison Community Elementary Old Brooklyn Community Elementary School Old Brooklyn Community Middle School Outreach Academy for Students With Disabilities Parma Community School Puritas Community Elementary School Puritas Community Middle School Shaker Heights City School District Stockyard Community Elementary School Stockyard Community Middle School Westpark Community Middle School Westside Community School for the Arts
Delaware Delaware City School District
Franklin Gahanna-Jefferson City School District
Greene Central State University Wright State University Wright State University Foundation
Hamilton Columbia Township Joint Economic Development Zone
Huron Community Improvement Corporation of New London Huron Soil and Water Conservation District
Licking Central Ohio Technical College Licking Valley Local School District
Logan Logan County
Lorain Avon Lake City School District Elyria Community School Lorain Community Elementary School Lorain Community Middle School
Miami Piqua City School District
Morgan Morgan County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Pike Village of Piketon
Portage Ravenna City School District
Richland North Central State College
Ross Richmond Dale Sewer District
Sandusky Terra Community College
Shelby Dinsmore Township
Stark Sandy Valley Local School District
Summit WAPS-FM Akron City School District
Trumbull Lakeview Local School District
Washington Belpre City School District Warren Local School District

 ###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

