Audit Releases for Tuesday, Jan. 24

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashland Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School District Clermont U.S. Grant Joint Vocational School District Clinton Clinton-Warren Joint Fire and Rescue District Cuyahoga Collinwood Village Academy Eastside Arts Academy Madison Community Elementary Old Brooklyn Community Elementary School Old Brooklyn Community Middle School Outreach Academy for Students With Disabilities Parma Community School Puritas Community Elementary School Puritas Community Middle School Shaker Heights City School District Stockyard Community Elementary School Stockyard Community Middle School Westpark Community Middle School Westside Community School for the Arts Delaware Delaware City School District Franklin Gahanna-Jefferson City School District Greene Central State University Wright State University Wright State University Foundation Hamilton Columbia Township Joint Economic Development Zone Huron Community Improvement Corporation of New London Huron Soil and Water Conservation District Licking Central Ohio Technical College Licking Valley Local School District Logan Logan County Lorain Avon Lake City School District Elyria Community School Lorain Community Elementary School Lorain Community Middle School Miami Piqua City School District Morgan Morgan County Metropolitan Housing Authority Pike Village of Piketon Portage Ravenna City School District Richland North Central State College Ross Richmond Dale Sewer District Sandusky Terra Community College Shelby Dinsmore Township Stark Sandy Valley Local School District Summit WAPS-FM Akron City School District Trumbull Lakeview Local School District Washington Belpre City School District Warren Local School District

