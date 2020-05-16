Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: November 05, 2008 NYSDOT Announces New LIE-HOV Entrances and Exit, and Completion of LIE Resurfacing in the Towns of Islip and Brookhaven, Suffolk County Traffic Flow and Safety Improvements Will Benefit 165,000 Motorists Daily New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Subi Chakraborti today announced the completion of the $16.9 million Long Island Expressway (LIE) resurfacing project that included two, new High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) entrances and an exit between Commack Road (Exit 52) and Ronkonkoma Avenue (Exit 60) in the towns of Islip and Brookhaven in Suffolk County. "The 165,000 motorists who travel on this busy section of roadway each day will benefit from the smoother riding quality, improved friction, enhanced access to the HOV lanes, and fresh, new pavement markings," Chakraborti said. "Use of the LIE HOV lanes continues to exceed our expectations and these new HOV lane access improvements should make the commute even easier and more convenient for the thousands of carpoolers who use one of Long Island’s most reliable, energy efficient methods of commuting to work each day." This project was implemented to address the deteriorated pavement conditions which involved removing the top layer of old, worn asphalt and replacing it with new asphalt to maintain the integrity of the LIE, increase safety and reduce crashes on this high volume interstate highway. As a result of a comprehensive travel study, NYSDOT added a new access point to the westbound LIE HOV lane between Exit 59 and Exit 58, new access to the eastbound LIE HOV lane near Exit 55, and a new exit from the eastbound LIE HOV lane near Exit 58. The LIE HOV lane improvements are part of NYSDOT’s smart growth initiative to provide transportation improvements that promote sustainable economic growth and contribute to the overall quality of life on Long Island. Throughout construction, NYSDOT minimized the impact on motorists by performing the majority of construction operations at night. Construction was performed by J.D. Posillico, Inc. of Farmingdale, New York. ###