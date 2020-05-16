Contact: Sandra Jobson, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: November 05, 2008 Public Workshop to be Held November 6, Public Meeting Focuses on Intersection Improvement Project Planned for Route 120 at Route 133, Town of New Castle, Westchester County The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will hold a second public workshop to discuss improvements planned for the intersection of Route 120 with Route 133 in the Town of New Castle, Westchester County. At this workshop, participants will have the opportunity to review intersection concept plans and discuss the project with NYSDOT design staff. The public workshop is scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2008, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Westorchard Elementary School cafeteria located at 25 Granite Road, Chappaqua, NY 10514. The elementary school is accessible to people with disabilities. The purpose of the workshop is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on conceptual intersection improvement plans, developed by NYSDOT in response to comments collected at the first public workshop held on October 6, 2008. At this workshop, NYSDOT representatives will provide an overview of the conceptual plans, answer questions and provide time for workshop participants to evaluate the concepts. To submit written comments or get additional project information, please contact Doug Cotton at (845) 431-5858, or write to him at New York State Department of Transportation, 4 Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. ###