Contact: Alice Romanych, (315) 793-2447 Release Date: November 06, 2008 NYSDOT, Palatine Bridge, Canajoharie Celebrate Bridge Completion, Montgomery County State and Local Officials Cut Ribbon on $16 Million Signature Span New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Executive Deputy Commissioner Stanley Gee today announced the opening of the new $16 million signature bridge carrying State Route 10 over the Erie Canal, Mohawk River and CSX Railroad between the villages of Palatine Bridge and Canajoharie, Montgomery County. In a news conference on the bridge to mark its opening, NYSDOT Executive Deputy Commissioner Gee said, "Governor Paterson and the Department of Transportation join in celebrating this wonderful new structure for the villages of Palatine Bridge and Canajoharie, a bridge that will improve mobility, promote the safety of motorists and pedestrians and help strengthen the economic and environmental climate of the community. This new bridge complements the distinctive aesthetic quality of these two unique Mohawk Valley villages and highlights the historic character of the Erie Canal." The State Route 10 bridge connects the sister villages of Canajoharie and Palatine Bridge. Due to a narrow channel between the valley walls, rail, water and highway travel is concentrated in the project area. The close proximity of the CSX Railroad, the Erie Canal, the New York State Thruway and State Routes 5, 5S and 10 offers dynamic commercial opportunities for the entire region. In addition, the new bridge is a prominent feature between the villages, dominating the views of the Mohawk River and Erie Canal. The design of the bridge incorporated many features to retain the historic canal theme and to enhance the picturesque setting of the villages’ residential neighborhoods. The official opening occurred this morning at a ceremony attended by Executive Deputy Commissioner Gee, Assemblyman George Amedore, Canajoharie Mayor Leigh Fuller, Palatine Bridge Mayor James Post, Town of Canajoharie Supervisor Robert McMahon and Town of Palatine Supervisor Seids Jonker. Senator Hugh Farley said, "It has been a long time coming, but this new bridge is a strong symbol of the rebirth of the canal towns of Canajoharie and Palatine Bridge. Today’s event affirms the state's continued commitment to the villages and to the people who live and work in this community." Assemblyman George Amedore said, "This is an integral link between Canajoharie and Palatine Bridge. The design is both highly functional and aesthetically pleasing; it fits seamlessly with its surroundings and is another great showpiece for these communities. I know that many hours of planning and hard work went into its completion and we thank the hardworking men and women who made it possible." The original structure, considered an important feature of the fabled Erie Canal, was built in 1940 and carried two lanes of traffic. Routine bridge inspections noted deterioration of the structure in the early 1990s. In 2002, large and heavy-load trucks were prohibited from crossing the bridge. Furthermore, the narrow width of the travel lanes no longer meets current NYSDOT standards. Several design alternatives were proposed and presented to city residents and elected officials throughout a lengthy design and public involvement process, with the final design incorporating the diverse needs of the communities. The new structure has improved features to provide better traffic flow. It carries three lanes of traffic and has sidewalks on both sides to safely accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists. In addition, the intersection of State Routes 5 and 10 at the north end of the bridge was reconstructed and the traffic signal was upgraded. A right-turn lane was added to eastbound State Route 5 to accommodate traffic turning south onto State Route 10. Modifications also were incorporated into the design to minimize impacts to the Palatine Bridge Village Hall, a site eligible for designation in the National Register of Historic Places. The new bridge was built just to the west of the old bridge. Two-way traffic was maintained on the old bridge as the first half of new bridge was built. Once the new section was opened, the old structure was demolished and the second half of the new bridge was built. At least one lane was kept open to traffic between the villages during construction. To maintain health and safety services, emergency responders had the ability to preempt a temporary traffic signal to ensure the one-lane bridge would be cleared when necessary, allowing emergency vehicles in either direction. Public involvement was a critical element throughout all phases of the project. Numerous meetings were held with elected officials, business owners and an aesthetics committee from the villages. The end result is a structure that addresses transportation needs, but also respects the unique character of the two villages. Architectural details were stamped into the concrete elements to simulate the native limestone commonly used in this area. Decorative period lighting was installed, as well as historically inspired fencing. Columns along the bridge are topped with replicas of sculptures housed in the Arkel Museum, one of Canajoharie’s cultural attractions. Overlooks were added at bridge pier locations for pedestrians to enjoy the canal views from the span. Coordination with the village of Canajoharie also ensured that the design elements of the bridge were consistent with the village’s master plan. The construction contract was awarded to Tioga Construction Company of Herkimer, New York. Construction began in the spring of 2007 and took more than two years to complete. ###

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.