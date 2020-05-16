Audit Releases for Tuesday, Jan. 31
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Ashtabula
|Pymatuning Valley Local School District
|Athens
|Hocking Technical College
|Belmont
|Union Local School District
|Clermont
|Central Joint Fire and EMS District
|Crawford
|Buckeye Central Local School District
|Cuyahoga
|Beachwood City School District Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District Connect (Formerly known as North Coast Council) Village of Linndale
|Fairfield
|Fairfield County Board of Developmental Disabilities +
|Franklin
|Dublin Convention and Visitors Bureau FCI Academy* Ohio Expositions Commission
|Greene
|Wright State Applied Research Corporation
|Hamilton
|Accelerated Achievement Academy of Cincinnati Forest Hills Local School District Greater Cincinnati Convention and Visitors Bureau Hamilton County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Reissue) + Princeton City School District
|Jefferson
|Eastern Gateway Community College Village of Empire
|Lake
|Lakeland Community College
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County District Board of Health Woodland Union Cemetery
|Lorain
|Educational Service Center of Lorain County Oberlin City School District Pittsfield Township Village of South Amherst
|Lucas
|Eagle Learning Center Lucas County Correctional Treatment Facility Washington Local School District
|Mahoning
|Village of Lowellville (Reissue) Youngstown State University
|Medina
|Medina County Joint Vocational School District Medina County Soil and Water Conservation District
|Monroe
|Monroe County Board of Developmental Disabilities
|Morrow
|Chester Township
|Muskingum
|Dinsmore Township
|Pickaway
|Circleville City School District
|Richland
|Crestview Local School District
|Sandusky
|Sandusky County Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Seneca
|Tiffin City School District
|Shelby
|West Central Ohio Network COG
|Stark
|Lake Local School District Perry Local School District
|Vinton
|Village of McArthur
|Wayne
|Beacon Hill Community School Wayne County Schools Career Center
|Wood
|Bowling Green City School District Village of Walbridge*
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
