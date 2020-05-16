There were 4,864 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,164 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, Jan. 31

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online

Ashtabula Pymatuning Valley Local School District
Athens Hocking Technical College
Belmont Union Local School District
Clermont Central Joint Fire and EMS District
Crawford Buckeye Central Local School District
Cuyahoga Beachwood City School District Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District Connect (Formerly known as North Coast Council) Village of Linndale
Fairfield Fairfield County Board of Developmental Disabilities +
Franklin Dublin Convention and Visitors Bureau FCI Academy* Ohio Expositions Commission
Greene Wright State Applied Research Corporation
Hamilton Accelerated Achievement Academy of Cincinnati Forest Hills Local School District Greater Cincinnati Convention and Visitors Bureau Hamilton County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Reissue) + Princeton City School District
Jefferson Eastern Gateway Community College Village of Empire
Lake Lakeland Community College
Lawrence Lawrence County District Board of Health Woodland Union Cemetery
Lorain Educational Service Center of Lorain County Oberlin City School District Pittsfield Township Village of South Amherst
Lucas Eagle Learning Center Lucas County Correctional Treatment Facility Washington Local School District
Mahoning Village of Lowellville (Reissue) Youngstown State University
Medina Medina County Joint Vocational School District Medina County Soil and Water Conservation District
Monroe Monroe County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Morrow Chester Township
Muskingum Dinsmore Township
Pickaway Circleville City School District
Richland Crestview Local School District
Sandusky Sandusky County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Seneca Tiffin City School District
Shelby West Central Ohio Network COG
Stark Lake Local School District Perry Local School District
Vinton Village of McArthur
Wayne Beacon Hill Community School Wayne County Schools Career Center
Wood Bowling Green City School District Village of Walbridge*

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

