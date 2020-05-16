Public Workshop to be Held November 6, 2008, Public Meeting Focuses on Intersection Improvement Project Planned for Route 120 at Route 133, Town of New Castle, Westchester County

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will hold a second public information meeting to discuss improvements planned for a three mile stretch of the Route 45 corridor from the New Jersey state line to Route 59 in the Village of Chestnut Ridge, towns of Spring Valley and Ramapo, Rockland County.

At this meeting, participants will have the opportunity to review a draft preliminary plan and discuss the project with NYSDOT design staff. The public information meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2008 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Chestnut Ridge Middle School located at 892 Chestnut Ridge Road (Route 45), Village of Chestnut Ridge. The school is accessible to people with disabilities.

The purpose of the meeting will be to review the draft preliminary plan. NYSDOT representatives will be available to provide project information, answer questions about the project and solicit public input.

To submit written comments or get additional project information, please contact Brian Doherty at (845) 431-5870 or by writing to Mr. Doherty at New York State Department of Transportation, 4 Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.

