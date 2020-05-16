Contact: Peter Van Keuren, (518) 388-0342 Release Date: November 06, 2008 NYSDOT, NYSARC Highlight New Buses for Handicapped (Schenectady County) Fleet Additions Purchased Through Federal Transit Grants New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Capital Region Director Brian O. Rowback and New York State Association for Retarded Citizen’s (NYSARC) Schenectady County Chapter Executive Director Linda Lahaie today jointly announced the purchase and delivery of two new buses for NYSARC. The vehicles were purchased using $70,000 of federal transit grant funds through the Section 5310 program of the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). The buses will be used for transporting senior citizens and persons with developmental disabilities to their jobs, medical care, and other essential activities. Funding is made available to agencies that transport elderly individuals and individuals with disabilities. "Mobility is an essential part of independence," Regional Director Rowback stated. "Governor Paterson, Commissioner Glynn and I are committed to making transportation options, such as these two new buses, available to elderly and disabled individuals so they can retain their independence." NYSARC Executive Director Lahaie said, "Receiving these vehicles enables Schenectady ARC to continue providing vital services in our community by transporting seniors and persons with developmental disabilities to their jobs, medical care, and other essential activities that enhance and enrich their lives. Public funds not only help these individuals retain their independence, but it also allows Schenectady ARC to assist local community organizations in meeting their transportation needs as well." The Section 5310 program, administered by NYSDOT on behalf of the FTA since 1974, has provided more than $150 million to approximately 280 grantees statewide, helping to purchase about 1,300 vehicles. Program funds cover 80 percent of the cost of new buses for accepted applicants. Grantees are required to contribute the remaining 20 percent towards their purchase. The program is open to private, non-profit organizations incorporated within the state; public bodies in rural counties approved by the state to coordinate services for the elderly or individuals with disabilities; and public bodies in rural counties that certify that no non-profit corporations are readily available in the area to provide these services. Completed applications are reviewed by NYSDOT, the state departments of State, Health and Education, the state offices for the Aging, Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities, and the Office of the Advocate for Persons with Disabilities. In addition, where applicable, Metropolitan Planning Organizations also review grant applications. ###