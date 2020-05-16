Contact: Alice Romanych, (315) 793-2447 Release Date: November 24, 2008 Village of Clinton Project Cancelled After Public Meeting, Oneida County Well Attended Meeting Shows Little Support for Intersection Changes In response to public comments received, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has decided not to proceed with plans to modify the intersection of State Route (SR) 12B with Kellogg Street and Fountain Street in the village of Clinton, Oneida County. The project was originally requested by residents in the village to improve the operation and safety of the intersection of SR 12B with Kellogg Street and Fountain Street. A meeting was hosted by NYSDOT on July 23, 2008 to discuss the project and solicit input from the local elected officials, businesses and residents about their specific concerns and possible alternatives. In order to provide significant improvements to the operation and traffic flow at the intersection, a major realignment of the roadways is necessary. A review of the most recent accident information indicates that the safety concerns do not meet the criteria for a major reconstruction. These considerations and comments submitted during and after the meeting indicate there is little support for changes at the intersection and the project has been removed from the department’s capital program. For further information regarding this project, please contact Steve Zywiak, regional design engineer at 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY or call (315) 793-2429. ###

