Contact: Adam Levine, (718) 482-4526 Release Date: November 13, 2008 Joint Traffic Management Center Opens In Queens Federal, State, City Agencies Celebrate Facility That Will Speed Incident Response Times and Reduce Traffic Delays New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn was joined today by New York City Department of Transportation (NYCDOT) Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan, New York Police Department (NYPD) Chief of Transportation Michael Scagnelli and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) New York Division Administrator Jeffrey W. Kolb in marking the opening of a new state-of-the-art facility to manage traffic in New York City. The new Joint Traffic Management Center (JTMC), located in Long Island City, Queens, brings together in one room all of the agencies responsible for detecting and responding to roadway incidents within the five boroughs. Through the use of cameras and speed detection equipment placed on city highways and streets, staff from NYSDOT, NYCDOT and NYPD will now be able to observe the same camera feeds around-the-clock, seamlessly share information on the exact nature of an unplanned occurrence and the appropriate coordinated response, and rapidly deploy resources in order to clear the incident as quickly as possible. "Effective communication is critical to efficient traffic management, and the JTMC is a giant step forward in improved communication that will immediately help reduce congestion and smooth traffic flow for the traveling public," said Commissioner Glynn. "The roads of New York City are the circulatory system for the movement of people, goods and services in and around the metropolitan area. When incidents occur, delays can be extensive, affecting large portions of the whole system. By working closely together, we will be able to clear the incidents and restore the system measurably faster, saving time and money for all roadway users." "The demands being made on our transportation network require that we use technology to better manage the capacity that we do have," said NYC Transportation Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan. "Equipped with the latest technology, this new, state-of-the-art JTMC can improve the ways we monitor traffic conditions throughout the city, and the center will also be a technology showcase during the upcoming Intelligent Transportation Systems World Congress." "The New York City Police Department has over 4,500 personnel assigned to traffic safety and enforcement - by far the largest commitment of any police or traffic enforcement agency in the country. They help keep New York safe and moving. The newly renovated traffic management center only enhances that commitment with improved technology, along with staffing by the NYPD and our partners from the state and city Departments of Transportation," said Police Commissioner Raymond W. Kelly. "Traffic Management Centers like this one are crucial to easing congestion, to keeping motorists safe and to the long-term health of the American roadway," said Administrator Kolb. "This is a life-saving investment in road safety." The new facility includes three large video walls and 24 smaller monitors that can cycle through video feeds from nearly 500 closed-circuit television cameras monitoring traffic flow on major roadways throughout the city. The four components of highway incident management are detection, verification, response and clearance. Prior to the use of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) technologies, highway incidents were detected when traffic backups became sizeable enough that public safety units would encounter them while on patrol. Verification would require patrol units to work their way through the backup to reach the scene of the incident, delaying response and clearance times. The first generation of ITS technologies, implemented in 1998, placed cameras and other detectors on roads in order to monitor traffic and convey incident information to a central facility. Information flow and response times improved greatly as a result, but relevant agencies were still housed in separate offices. Traffic monitoring was performed by NYSDOT and NYCDOT, with NYPD relying on verbal descriptions of incidents from those agencies. Physical separation limited the coordination of responses. The JTMC also serves several additional functions in its efforts to manage traffic flow, including: The source for public notification of incidents in and around the metro area. The JTMC has several means for notifying the public of highway incidents. Staff can activate any of the nearly 100 electronic variable message signs along the roadways and provide Highway Advisory Radio announcements to notify travelers of area delays. A recent addition to the information toolset is the NY-Alert e-mail system, administered by the New York State Emergency Management Office, which sends alerts directly to the public. NY-Alert registration is available at users.nyalert.gov . The nexus of information on roadwork in the city. NYSDOT and NYCDOT submit information weekly regarding lane closures associated with roadway construction, with more frequent updates as conditions require. The JTMC then enters the information into a geographical database that can be accessed by the -more- public through websites such as www.trips123.com and www.travelinfony.com . The coordinated planning of large-scale events that affect traffic in and around the city. Working together, the three agencies map out logistics and develop public information plans in order to reduce traveler demand and balance the needs of all users of the roadway system. Recent examples include the New York City Marathon and the opening session of the United Nations. Construction of the $16 million JTMC was primarily funded by the federal government, and NYCDOT is responsible for daily operations of the JTMC. ###