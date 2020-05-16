Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: November 26, 2008 Final Design Report/Environmental Assessment for the Proposed NY Route 110 Drainage and Road Improvement Project in Huntington Now Available on NYSDOT Website The New York State Department of Transportation’s Final Design/Environmental Assessment (FDR/EA) for the proposed NY Route 110 Drainage and Road Improvement Project in Halesite, in the Town of Huntington, Suffolk County, is now available on line at www.nysdot.gov . The NYSDOT FDR/EA provides detailed information about the final roadway and drainage alternatives that are being advanced for final project design prior to construction; results of the project environmental review process; and a summary of comments/suggestions received from residents, community groups and public officials regarding the design alternatives that were presented at public meetings. NYSDOT is progressing the NY Route 110 Drainage and Roadway Improvement project to address recurring flooding conditions on NY Route 110 between Prime Avenue and Young’s Hill Road, to enhance safety, operational, environmental, and pavement conditions, and to improve pedestrian facilities. The final design includes culvert capacity and tide gate operational improvements; a new aesthetically pleasing environmental treatment/filtration basin; raising the low point of NY Route 110 by one foot; new roadway pavement, sidewalks and curbs; a continuous two-way left-turn lane between Prime Avenue and Hill Place; and new roundabouts with raised medians at Creek Road and Mill Dam Road. The final project design was developed in cooperation with, and based on suggestions from, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the Town of Huntington, public officials, and local community groups and residents. The project is currently scheduled for construction in 2010. ###