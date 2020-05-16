Audit Identifies $7,183 in Overpayments at Village of Walbridge

Columbus – The Village of Walbridge (Wood County) overpaid five employees by a total of $7,183 in 2014, according to an audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

On March 5, 2014, village council approved employee pay for the year, calculating annual salaries based on 26 pay periods. However, the village had 27 pay periods during the year, causing each of the following salaried employees to receive an extra payment:

Kenneth Frost:$2,416

Patricia Crawford: $1,766

Matthew Simon:$1,585

Jeffery Goetz:$1,113

Pamela Klotz$303

“Local governments owe it to taxpayers to protect their hard-earned dollars,” Auditor Yost said. “That’s impossible when your internal controls come up short as they did here.”

Auditors recommended the village review all employee payments and verify the amounts agree with those approved by village council.

Findings for recovery in the amounts listed above were issued against the five employees. Crawford and Klotz repaid the full amounts of their findings to the village.

A full copy of this report is available online.

