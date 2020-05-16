Contact: Dave Hamburg, (607) 721-8118 Release Date: December 29, 2008 Public Information Meeting To Address Route 201 Bridge Replacements Meeting Slated for January 7, in the Town of Vestal, Broome County This project proposes to replace the two bridges using cost effective techniques to improve safety and extend the lifespan of the bridges, while minimizing construction impacts to the local community and traveling public. Both these structures are steel, multi-girder bridges that were built more than 50 years ago. Two options are being explored to maintain traffic during construction, and each option will have varying impacts to the community and traveling public. Due to the high volumes of traffic, alternative routes will be encouraged during construction. Informing the traveling public well in advance of traffic pattern changes throughout construction will be a priority. NYSDOT representatives will also discuss creating a Citizen’s Advisory Committee for this project. This committee would represent a diverse cross-section of interested people including residents, business interests, local officials, and other stakeholders who would help determine the alternative for replacing the bridges. Public involvement is a critical component in the development and delivery of all transportation projects. As such, the Department of Transportation encourages attendance and input as this project progresses through design and into construction. Those who cannot attend this meeting and have questions or comments, or would like to discuss the project in further detail, should contact the project manager, Kirk Boothroyd, at (607) 721-8240, or by email at Rte201Vestal@dot.state.ny.us.