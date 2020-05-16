Former Columbus Charter School Employees Owe $4,119

Columbus – A payroll error caused two employees to receive a combined $4,119 in overpayments after they resigned from a now-closed Columbus charter school, according to an audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

The FCI Academy’s contracts with Melissa Childress and Christopher Ervin specified salaries of $30,000 and $31,000, respectively. After leaving the academy in January 2015, Childress received a $6,310 termination payout for accrued wages, an overpayment of $2,108. The academy overpaid Ervin by $2,011 when it issued him a $6,737 payout following his resignation in February 2015.

The academy realized the errors several months later and notified the individuals of the amounts owed. To date, no repayments have been made. The academy closed on Sept. 8, 2015.

“‘Finders keepers’ doesn’t apply to Ohio’s tax dollars,” Auditor Yost said. “These individuals didn’t earn this money, and they don’t get to keep it.”

Findings for recovery in the amounts of $2,108 and $2,011 were issued against Childress and Ervin, respectively. Treasurer Nicholas Dill is jointly and severally liable for the full amounts of both findings.

