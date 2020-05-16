Supreme Court Decides 10 Cases Based on Earlier Ruling About Juvenile Offenses

The Ohio Supreme Court today ruled in 10 cases involving adults convicted of illegal firearm possession based on juvenile offenses. On the authority of its August decision in State v. Carnes, the Supreme Court affirmed the appellate court decisions in all 10 cases.

In Carnes, the Court upheld a man’s conviction after determining that the state may criminalize firearm possession by adults who were found to be delinquent when they were juveniles. In the 6-1 decision, the Court ruled that Anthony Carnes’ constitutional due process rights were not violated when he was convicted of having a weapon under “disability” based on a juvenile offense. Carnes was prohibited from having a firearm because of his 1994 adjudication of delinquency for committing felonious assault as a teenager. (See “Juvenile Offenses Can Be Used to Convict Adult of Illegal Firearm Possession.”)

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor dissented in Carnes, writing that she would find the use of a juvenile adjudication as an element of an adult’s disability unconstitutional. She stated that having the consequences of a juvenile act follow the person into adulthood without any time limit was “profoundly unfair.”

The vote in seven of today’s decisions was 6-1, with the chief justice dissenting, as she did in Carnes. The remaining three were 5-1 rulings, with the chief justice dissenting and Justice Patrick F. Fischer not participating.

The cases arose from four counties – Cuyahoga, Hamilton, Montgomery, and Stark. The Supreme Court issued one-sentence entries in each of the 10 cases:

2017-1610: State v. St. Jules 2017-1623: State v. Barfield 2017-1681: State v. McCray 2017-1750: State v. Sally 2017-1751: State v. Young 2017-1753: State v. Jackson 2018-0042: State v. Ortiz 2018-0092: State v. Herron 2018-0166: State v. Jones 2018-0375: State v. Gause

