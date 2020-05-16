Contact: Josh Ribakove, (315) 428-4351 Release Date: January 08, 2009 Syracuse-area (Onondaga County) Traffic Cameras are now Publicly Accessible Worldwide NYSDOT and TrafficLand Partner to Bring Images to Public The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) today announced that real-time images from 15 Syracuse-area traffic cameras are now available on www.trafficland.com . The cameras focus on highways in the Syracuse metropolitan area and show a new or "refreshed" image every two seconds. It is suggested that commuters and other travelers access the cameras before driving to avoid congestion and plan travel routes. Images can be accessed at the TrafficLand Website by clicking on "Show City List" at the top of the page, then "Syracuse, NY." Specific cameras can be accessed by clicking on blue dots on the map graphic at the top of the page. Camera locations are: I-81 / I-690 interchange I-81 at Almond Street off-ramp I-81 / I-489 interchange south of Syracuse I-481 at Kinne Street bridge (Dewitt) I-481 at Route 290 (Bridge Street) I-481 at NYS Thruway I-481 at Route 298 on-ramp I-481 at E. Taft Road bridge I-481 at Northern Boulevard off-ramp I-690 at Van Vleck Road I-690 / I-695 interchange I-690 at Hiawatha Boulevard off-ramp I-690 at Thompson Road I-690 at Bridge Street (East Syracuse) State Fair Boulevard at Bridge Street (Route 298) There is no charge for this service. Visitors to the Website are not required to provide any personal information.

