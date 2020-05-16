Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: January 13, 2009 NYSDOT: 511 Service Available for Long Island Traveler Information System Replaces 1-800-ROADWORK New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Long Island Regional Director Subi Chakraborti today announced that 511 New York, a greatly enhanced traveler information service, has replaced 1-800-Roadwork for Long Island commuters. "511 New York is a comprehensive service that allows Long Islanders to choose the most efficient transportation alternative," Regional Director Chakraborti said. "With the new 511 system in place, the 1-800-Roadwork line that has provided regional construction information is no longer needed and therefore will be discontinued." The 1-800-Roadwork line will be phased out in mid-January. Callers to 1-800-Roadwork will hear the message directing them to call 511 or visit www.511ny.org ( http://www.511ny.org/ ). Retiring the 1-800-Roadwork line in favor of the more comprehensive 511 system will save NYSDOT more than $3,000 each month, due to reduced operating costs. 511 New York service has been available to the New York City metropolitan area since November 2008 and will be expanded statewide in early 2009. 511 New York is a free, broad-based travel information system geared to meet the needs of commuters, long-distance and local travelers, tourists and commercial-vehicle operators. The service covers state highways and public transportation services and provides information about traffic incidents, roadway conditions, congestion, work zones, weather and planned events, such as parades and other temporary interruptions. Information about air, rail and bus transportation also is available. Users can access a transit trip-planning feature, which includes schedules, routes, and park-and-ride lots; carpool, vanpool and rideshare referrals; and bicycling information. Phone service is the latest development in a real-time 511 traveler information service crafted by NYSDOT. The TransAlert program was rolled out earlier this year, and provides travelers across the state with up-to-the-minute transportation information through short, electronic messages regarding significant travel disruptions, such as highway accidents or lane closures. Subscribers to the free service can receive TransAlert messages via email or text messages to their mobile communications devices. The messages are created at NYSDOT’s Transportation Management Centers across the state. NYSDOT also provides comprehensive travel information and links to regional transportation-related services on the Web at www.511ny.org ( http://www.511ny.org/ ). Trip information should not be accessed while driving. It is recommended the services be monitored before leaving for a trip, during a stop or by a passenger. ###

