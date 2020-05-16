Audit Releases for Thursday, Feb. 2

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams Manchester Local School District Allen James A. Rhodes State College James A. Rhodes State College Foundation Athens SEPTA Correctional Facility Butler Butler County Soil and Water Conservation District Crawford Village of Crestline (Fiscal Analysis) Cuyahoga Richmond Heights Local School District Hamilton Norwood City School District Lorain Lorain County Community College Lucas Downtown Toledo Improvement District Mahoning Youngstown Central Area Community Improvement Corporation Youngstown Community School Meigs Letart Township* Montgomery Dayton City School District* Pike Pike Soil and Water Conservation District Putnam Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation Village of Ottawa Ross Ross County Soil and Water Conservation District Shelby Sidney City School District Trumbull Bloomfield-Mespo Local School District Wood Bowling Green Central Business Special Improvement District Village of Millbury

