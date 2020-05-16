Audit Releases for Thursday, Feb. 2
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
|Adams
|Manchester Local School District
|Allen
|James A. Rhodes State College James A. Rhodes State College Foundation
|Athens
|SEPTA Correctional Facility
|Butler
|Butler County Soil and Water Conservation District
|Crawford
|Village of Crestline (Fiscal Analysis)
|Cuyahoga
|Richmond Heights Local School District
|Hamilton
|Norwood City School District
|Lorain
|Lorain County Community College
|Lucas
|Downtown Toledo Improvement District
|Mahoning
|Youngstown Central Area Community Improvement Corporation Youngstown Community School
|Meigs
|Letart Township*
|Montgomery
|Dayton City School District*
|Pike
|Pike Soil and Water Conservation District
|Putnam
|Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation Village of Ottawa
|Ross
|Ross County Soil and Water Conservation District
|Shelby
|Sidney City School District
|Trumbull
|Bloomfield-Mespo Local School District
|Wood
|Bowling Green Central Business Special Improvement District Village of Millbury
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
