Audit of Dayton City Schools Issues $6,593 Finding Against Travel Company

Columbus – A travel company did not promptly refund the Dayton City School District (Montgomery County) for a $6,593 field trip overpayment, according to an audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

Adventure Student Travel gave the district a quoted price of $19,600 for a two-day field trip to Cleveland that took place in May 2016. The district paid the amount in advance at the company’s request, requiring it to provide all invoices and receipts to the district treasurer’s office within 60 days.

Auditors determined the company never submitted the required documents for the trip, which ended up costing $13,007. The company also neglected to refund the excess $6,593 or apply it as credit toward another trip.

“Every advance payment requires a leap of faith,” Auditor Yost. “You risk falling flat on your face if you don’t have a follow-up process to ensure you got what you paid for, and you didn’t overpay for the goods or services delivered.”

A $6,593 finding for recovery was issued against Adventure Student Travel. Once notified of the overpayment, the company repaid the district during the course of the audit on Dec. 6, 2016.

A full copy of this report is available online.

