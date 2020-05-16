NYSDOT Announces Expansion of Highway Emergency Local Patrol Program

Commuter Assistance Available on Youngmann Memorial Expressway

New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Alan Taylor announced the expansion of the Highway Emergency Local Patrol (HELP) Program to Interstate 290, Youngmann Memorial Expressway, in the Towns of Amherst and Tonawanda , Erie County .

The HELP Program is an assistance service from the NYSDOT that was instituted in 2002 to help stranded motorists on the most heavily traveled commuter routes in the Buffalo-Niagara region. Complimentary services provided to motorists by the HELP Program include fuel, jump starts, coolant, tire changes, push from roadway onto highway shoulder, phone call or communication with a local police agency for towing services.

HELP trucks patrol Monday through Friday during morning and evening rush hours, from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., on State Routes 33, Kensington Expressway, 198, Scajaquada Expressway and most recently on Interstate 290, Youngmann Memorial Expressway.

Comment cards are given to every motorist that is assisted by the HELP Program in order to assess the effectiveness of this program, which to date, has aided over 8,700 stranded motorists.

Further information on the HELP Program is available at the NYSDOT web site at http://www.nysdot.gov/helpprogram .

