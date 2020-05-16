Glynn Announces 'Vision Plan' for " green route>January 29, 2009 - Glynn Announces 'Vision Plan' for "Green' Route 347

Contact: Jennifer Post, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: January 29, 2009 Glynn Announces 'Vision Plan' for "Green' Route 347 Public Open House Will Showcase Environmentally Smart Highway Project New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn today announced a "Vision Plan for a Green Route 347" on Long Island, a proposal aimed at improving the safety of motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists along this busy roadway, while stressing public involvement and the principles of environmental stewardship, sustainability and smart growth in developing this project. Commissioner Glynn was joined by NYSDOT Regional Director Subi Chakraborti, state and local officials and representatives from community organizations in unveiling the forward-looking plan at an afternoon news conference at NYSDOT’s Long Island regional office in Hauppauge. "The Department of Transportation is committed to improving the quality of its transportation infrastructure, while minimizing impacts to the surrounding environment," Commissioner Glynn said. "In keeping with Governor David Paterson’s emphasis on environmental consciousness, we can make Route 347 a model for this vision by transforming the roadway into a suburban greenway or modified boulevard and integrating it into the fabric of the communities it serves." Commissioner Glynn noted the Vision Plan will cause no delay in the previously announced construction schedule in order to make Route 347 a sustainable and balanced corridor. A project to improve the first section of highway is expected to be let in early 2010, with construction to begin that year. "Modernizing this vital roadway is a must in this heavily traveled area and will provide a great economic benefit throughout our region," said Senator John J. Flanagan. "But any project of this magnitude must make sure to keep a healthy perspective on its impact on the surrounding communities to make sure that there will be a minimal impact on the quality of life of area residents. This plan will provide that needed balance and will benefit everyone." "I have always been a proponent of aesthetically pleasing roadways and, more importantly, ensuring a safe traffic flow for motorists," said Senator Kenneth P. LaValle. "The vision for a ‘green’ 347 combines both of these in a way that will improve safety and protect the environment of surrounding communities. I will be paying close attention to the project as it progresses and look forward to the completion of this suburban greenway." -More- "I like the premise and promise of this plan," said Assemblyman Steven Englebright. "With emphasis on allowing Route 347 to be both an effective arterial and a green boulevard with pedestrian-friendly features – including a bikeway – the DOT is offering for the first time a balanced design that reconciles both our community’s need for effective rapid movement and a sense of place." "A lot of work by some very talented people at our regional DOT office has resulted in a beautiful proposed plan for the 347 corridor," said Assemblyman Michael J. Fitzpatrick. "I’m eager to hear the public’s response this evening at the forum. There is a new attitude at DOT regarding public input and collaboration that is refreshing and will, I believe, produce results that all of us will be happy with." "Developing Route 347 into a suburban greenway or modified boulevard is a forward-thinking measure that will increase the safety of motorists and pedestrians and will further improve our environment," said Assemblyman Marc S. Alessi. "I am excited to be a part of such a visionary project, one that will set a standard for future transportation infrastructure plans." "Transportation dollars are scarce and investing in projects that link economic and environmental goals is our only option," said Kate Slevin, Executive Director of the Tri-State Transportation Campaign (a frequent critic of the NYS Department of Transportation). "We look forward to working with community members, Commissioner Astrid Glynn and the NYS Department of Transportation in developing a greener Route 347 project." "Vision Long Island is very happy to see NYS DOT Region 10 incorporating safety, green design and local land use into the revised ‘Green’ Route 347 plan," said Eric Alexander, Vision Long Island, Smart Growth planning organization. "We feel this plan is a step in the right direction towards safer roadways for residents and local business alike." "Public policy decisions made today regarding our transportation system will impact future generations and whether Long Islanders have the means of efficiently getting to and from places of commerce, the ability to move their products to market and whether they will live in a region capable of reinventing its economy," said Marc Herbst, Executive Director of the Long Island Contractors’ Association. "We thank Governor Paterson for his leadership and the Department of Transportation in reaching a community consensus to finally advance this long awaited project." The Route 347 project seeks not only to improve safety and mobility for the traveling public but also to provide dedicated facilities for transit and a separate path for bicyclists and pedestrians adjacent to the roadway. The project also will further improve the environment for wildlife, enhance the quality of life for residents along the corridor and help promote energy conservation. To provide information and encourage discussion about the "Vision Plan," NYSDOT will hold an Open House today in the cafeteria of the Perry B. Duryea State Office Building, 250 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a presentation scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. Displays and information will be available, and NYSDOT personnel will be on hand to describe and discuss the plan. Residents, businesses, local groups, Route 347 users and public officials are encouraged to attend. ###

