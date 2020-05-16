Contact: Charles Carrier, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: January 13, 2009 NYSDOT Announces Availability of Federal Bus Funding Will Support Transport of Elderly Individuals and Individuals with Disabilities New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn today announced that applications for Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Section 5310 grants will be posted on the NYSDOT Web site beginning on January 13. The federal funding will be available for bus purchases by non-profit organizations and certain public bodies that transport elderly individuals and individuals with disabilities. “For more than 30 years, this federal grant program has supplied our elderly and disabled populations with transportation options essential to maintaining their freedom and mobility,” Commissioner Glynn said. “These vehicles can be a critical part of how agencies carry out their missions of caring for the elderly and for individuals with disabilities. I join with Governor David Paterson is encouraging qualified non-profit organizations throughout the state to submit applications.” The Section 5310 program, administered by NYSDOT on behalf of the FTA since 1974, has provided more than $157 million to approximately 440 grantees statewide, helping to purchase approximately 3,600 vehicles. Program funds cover 80 percent of the cost of new buses for accepted applicants. Grantees are required to contribute the remaining 20 percent toward bus purchases. The program is open to private, non-profit organizations incorporated within the state; public bodies in rural counties approved by the state to coordinate services for the elderly or individuals with disabilities; and public bodies in rural counties that certify that no non-profit corporations are readily available in the area to provide these services. Completed applications are reviewed by NYSDOT, the state departments of Health, Mental Health and Education, and the state offices for the Aging, Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities, Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services and the Office of the Advocate for Persons with Disabilities. In addition, where applicable, Metropolitan Planning Organizations also review grant applications. -more- Program grants are awarded competitively, based upon factors such as: • The level of need of transportation service in the area; • The applicant’s ability to operate, maintain and finance transportation service; • The extent to which vehicles would be part of a locally developed, coordinated, public transit and human services transportation plan, as required by the FTA; • The amount of usage vehicles will receive; • For current grantees, written performance evaluations by local, regional and state agencies; and • For current grantees, track record in meeting grant requirements. As part of last year’s grant cycle, 185 vehicles were purchased for 95 organizations through the Section 5310 program. A series of workshops designed to guide applicants through the grant process will be held. All completed applications must be submitted to NYSDOT for final review by May 1 and recipients will be announced by the end of the year. Applications will be available for downloading beginning on January 12 from the NYSDOT Web site at www.nysdot.gov/public-transportation, under the link for Federal Transit Funding Programs, Section 5310 Elderly and Disabled program. For further information and/or to request a paper copy of the application, e-mail Matt Haas at mhaas@dot.state.ny.us or contact: New York State Department of Transportation Public Transportation Bureau Section 5310 Grant Program 50 Wolf Road, POD 54 Albany, NY 12232 (518) 457-8335 ### 09-01 *Note: Attached is a schedule of workshops.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.