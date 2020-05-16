There were 4,211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,509 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, Feb. 7

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online

Butler Great Miami River Joint Board New Miami Local School District
Clinton East Clinton Local School District
Cuyahoga Westpark Community Elementary
Darke Tri-Village Local School District Worch Memorial Public Library*
Erie Huron City School District
Franklin Metro Early College High School
Geauga Chardon Local School District Geauga County Board of Developmental Disabilities +
Hardin Washington Township
Highland Bright Local School District
Lake Auburn Vocational School District
Licking Newark City School District
Madison London Academy
Mahoning Campbell City School District
Marion Elgin Local School District
Montgomery Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority
Morrow Cardington-Lincoln Local School District
Muskingum Tri-Valley Local School District
Ross Jefferson Township
Stark Essex Healthcare Corporation DBA Canton Health Care Center +

 ###

