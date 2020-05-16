Village of Woodlawn Financial Records “Unauditable”

Columbus – Incomplete bank reconciliations and financial records, including a lack of financial statements, prompted Auditor of State Dave Yost to place the Village of Woodlawn (Hamilton County) on the “unauditable” list.

“Taxpayers are entitled to a complete financial picture of their local governments,” Auditor Yost said. “I’m pleased to see the village’s fiscal officer has already enlisted the help of my office’s Local Government Services Section to restore the records to an auditable condition.”

During the course of the regular financial audit of the Village of Woodlawn for the period Jan. 1, 2014 through Dec. 31, 2015, the Auditor of State’s office determined that the condition of the village’s financial records was not adequate to complete the audit. In a letter to the village, the Auditor of State’s office provided a list of records required to complete the audit.

Within 90 days of the date of the letter, the village must revise its financial records and provide the necessary data. Failure to bring accounts, records, and reports to an auditable condition may result in legal action, including the possibility of the attorney general issuing a subpoena to village officials to explain the condition of records. The attorney general may also file suit to compel the officials to prepare and/or produce the required information.

The Auditor of State’s Local Government Services Section (LGS) is available to village officials to assist in bringing records to an auditable condition. LGS provides a wide variety of services to local governments, including reconstructing financial records and aid in the reconciliation of books.

An entity is removed from the “unauditable” list once the audit is completed and released to the public.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact: Beth Gianforcaro Press Secretary 614-644-1111