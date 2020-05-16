Former Fairfield County Treasurer’s Office Employee Pleads Guilty on Charges Related to Theft

Columbus – Former Fairfield County Treasurer’s Office employee Christina Fox pleaded guilty this morning to first-degree misdemeanor counts of attempted theft in office and receiving improper compensation.

This past April, Fox confessed to stealing $855 from the treasurer’s vault to help make ends meet.

“There’s no excuse for stealing from taxpayers,” Auditor Yost said. “I’ve always been bothered by those who blame money issues for thievery. It’s a slap in the face to every person who’s struggled to make ends meet but got by without resorting to crime.”

Fox was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration. The jail time was suspended and Fox was placed on community control for 18 months. She is barred from public employment for life and was ordered to continue receiving substance abuse counselling and to repay the restitution amount of $855.

