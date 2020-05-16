Contact: Carol Breen, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: February 04, 2009 NYSDOT ANNOUNCES FEDERAL BUS FUNDING FOR CENTRAL SOUTHERN TIER Total of $8 Million Will Supply Transportation for Elderly and Disabled Statewide New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn today announced $568,258 to purchase 12 buses for Central Southern Tier agencies that transport elderly individuals and individuals with disabilities. In administering the funds, the department today submitted to the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) a total of 95 grant recommendations, totaling $8 million in federal funding. “The transit grants we are announcing today will translate into a better quality of life for elderly and disabled individuals who will now find it easier to get to the grocery store, medical appointments or the museum,” Commissioner Glynn said. “Under Governor Paterson’s leadership, the Department of Transportation is committed to increasing mobility and making more transportation options available to underserved populations in cities and rural communities throughout New York State.” Funding is provided through the FTA’s Section 5310 program, which has been overseen by NYSDOT since 1974. Since its inception, the program has provided more than $164 million in aid to an estimated 440 grantees statewide, helping to purchase approximately 3,600 vehicles and providing more than 4.6 million trips annually. Program funds cover 80 percent of the cost of buses for accepted applicants. Grantees are required to contribute the remaining 20 percent. In anticipation of program approval, NYSDOT has notified the recommended applicants of their estimated grants, pending ultimate approval from the FTA. The program is open to private, non-profit organizations incorporated within New York State and public bodies in rural counties that certify no non-profit corporations are readily available to provide services to elderly individuals and individuals with disabilities. Applications for funding are commonly distributed at the beginning of each calendar year. Completed applications are reviewed by NYSDOT, the state departments of Health, Mental Health and Education, the state offices for the Aging, Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities, Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services and the Office of the Advocate for Persons with Disabilities. Where applicable, applications are also reviewed by one of the 12 Metropolitan Planning Organizations across the state. Approval of the 95 applications submitted by the state to the FTA is expected this spring. Buses will be ordered in the spring and deliveries are expected to begin before the end of 2009. In order to maintain the integrity of the program, recipients of funding are required to submit semi-annual reports demonstrating that vehicles are being used for their intended purpose. NYSDOT officials also conduct site visits to ensure appropriate vehicle use. A list of successful applicants and estimated amount of funding follows: • Allegany County Chapter NYSARC, Allegany County, $168,294 for three vehicles; • Schuyler County Chapter NYSARC, Inc., Schuyler County, $74,323 for two vehicles; • Steuben County Chapter NYSARC, Inc., Steuben County, $149,212 for four vehicles; • Yates County Chapter NYSARC, Inc., Yates County, $141,126 for two vehicles; and • ProAction of Steuben and Yates, Inc., Yates County, $35,303 for one vehicle.

