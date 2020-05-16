There were 3,776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,088 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Thursday, Feb. 9

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

Auglaize New Bremen Local School District
Darke Adams Township Village of Gettysburg
Erie Erie County Board of Developmental Disabilities +
Franklin Metro Institute of Technology School Employees Retirement System of Ohio State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio
Hamilton Wyoming City School District
Licking Heath City School District
Mercer Blackcreek Township
Muskingum Franklin Local Community School
Seneca Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation District
Stark Fairless Local School District
Trumbull Trumbull County Career and Technical Center

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

