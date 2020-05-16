There were 3,737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,075 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, Feb. 14

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

Clark Global Impact STEM Academy
Cuyahoga City of Seven Hills Lakewood City School District Olmsted Falls City School District
Erie EHOVE Career Center
Franklin Canal Winchester Local School District Educational Service Center Council of Government Harrisburg Pike Community School KIPP Columbus Pschtecin Public School
Hamilton St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Local School District
Hancock Hancock County Schools Health Benefit Fund
Jefferson Edison Local School District
Knox Knox County Soil and Water Conservation District
Lake Lake County Educational Service Center Miller Holdings DBA Broadfield +
Licking Licking County Board of Developmental Disabilities +
Lorain Amherst Exempted Village School District Keystone Local School District
Lucas Achieve Career Preparatory Academy Maumee City School District
Marion Marion County Park District Marion Metropolitan Housing Authority
Meigs Salisbury Township
Morrow Northmor Local School District
Muskingum Zanesville Community High School
Noble Caldwell Exempted Village School District
Ottawa Village of Clay Center
Pickaway Teays Valley Local School District
Portage Bio-Med Science Academy STEM School
Preble Miller Holdings DBA Foundations +
Richland Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority
Ross Huntington Local School District Ross, Pickaway, Highland and Fayette Joint Solid- Waste Management District
Stark Marlington Local School District Stark Regional Community Correction Center
Summit Imagine Akron Academy Imagine Hill Avenue Environmental Academy
Warren Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District
Washington Ohio Valley Employment Resource
Wayne Liberty Preparatory School

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

