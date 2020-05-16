Audit Releases for Tuesday, Feb. 14
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Clark
|Global Impact STEM Academy
|Cuyahoga
|City of Seven Hills Lakewood City School District Olmsted Falls City School District
|Erie
|EHOVE Career Center
|Franklin
|Canal Winchester Local School District Educational Service Center Council of Government Harrisburg Pike Community School KIPP Columbus Pschtecin Public School
|Hamilton
|St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Local School District
|Hancock
|Hancock County Schools Health Benefit Fund
|Jefferson
|Edison Local School District
|Knox
|Knox County Soil and Water Conservation District
|Lake
|Lake County Educational Service Center Miller Holdings DBA Broadfield +
|Licking
|Licking County Board of Developmental Disabilities +
|Lorain
|Amherst Exempted Village School District Keystone Local School District
|Lucas
|Achieve Career Preparatory Academy Maumee City School District
|Marion
|Marion County Park District Marion Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Meigs
|Salisbury Township
|Morrow
|Northmor Local School District
|Muskingum
|Zanesville Community High School
|Noble
|Caldwell Exempted Village School District
|Ottawa
|Village of Clay Center
|Pickaway
|Teays Valley Local School District
|Portage
|Bio-Med Science Academy STEM School
|Preble
|Miller Holdings DBA Foundations +
|Richland
|Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Ross
|Huntington Local School District Ross, Pickaway, Highland and Fayette Joint Solid- Waste Management District
|Stark
|Marlington Local School District Stark Regional Community Correction Center
|Summit
|Imagine Akron Academy Imagine Hill Avenue Environmental Academy
|Warren
|Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District
|Washington
|Ohio Valley Employment Resource
|Wayne
|Liberty Preparatory School
