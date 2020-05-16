Audit Releases for Tuesday, Feb. 14

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Clark Global Impact STEM Academy Cuyahoga City of Seven Hills Lakewood City School District Olmsted Falls City School District Erie EHOVE Career Center Franklin Canal Winchester Local School District Educational Service Center Council of Government Harrisburg Pike Community School KIPP Columbus Pschtecin Public School Hamilton St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Local School District Hancock Hancock County Schools Health Benefit Fund Jefferson Edison Local School District Knox Knox County Soil and Water Conservation District Lake Lake County Educational Service Center Miller Holdings DBA Broadfield + Licking Licking County Board of Developmental Disabilities + Lorain Amherst Exempted Village School District Keystone Local School District Lucas Achieve Career Preparatory Academy Maumee City School District Marion Marion County Park District Marion Metropolitan Housing Authority Meigs Salisbury Township Morrow Northmor Local School District Muskingum Zanesville Community High School Noble Caldwell Exempted Village School District Ottawa Village of Clay Center Pickaway Teays Valley Local School District Portage Bio-Med Science Academy STEM School Preble Miller Holdings DBA Foundations + Richland Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority Ross Huntington Local School District Ross, Pickaway, Highland and Fayette Joint Solid- Waste Management District Stark Marlington Local School District Stark Regional Community Correction Center Summit Imagine Akron Academy Imagine Hill Avenue Environmental Academy Warren Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District Washington Ohio Valley Employment Resource Wayne Liberty Preparatory School

