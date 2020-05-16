There were 3,733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,040 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Thursday, Feb. 16

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online

Athens Rome Township
Brown Fayetteville – Perry Township Regional Sewer District Village Of Hamersville
Cuyahoga Lakewood City Academy Sharon Mason +
Defiance Defiance City School District
Erie City of Huron
Fairfield Liberty Union-Thurston Local School District
Franklin Cornerstone Academy Hamilton Alternative Academy
Fulton Swanton Local School District
Hamilton King Academy Community School* Sycamore Community City School District Sycamore Township JEDZ Kenwood – Central JEDZ Sycamore Township JEDZ Kenwood – East JEDZ Sycamore Township JEDZ Kenwood – Northwest JEDZ Sycamore Township JEDZ Kenwood – Southwest JEDZ
Hancock Findlay City School District Findlay Digital Academy
Huron Village of Monroeville
Knox Knox County Career Center
Lake Madison Village Manor, Med
Lorain Clearview Local School District
Mahoning West Branch Local School District
Muskingum Franklin Local School District Foxfire High School Foxfire Intermediate School
Pike Marion Township
Ross Ross-Pike Educational Service District
Scioto Bloom Vernon Local School District
Stark Imagine on Superior
Summit Copley – Fairlawn City School District Downtown Akron Special Improvement District, Inc. G.S. Burton Development LLP + Imagine Cleveland Academy Imagine Leadership Academy
Williams Bryan City School District
Wood Northwood Local School District

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

