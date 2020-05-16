Audit Releases for Thursday, Feb. 16

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Athens Rome Township Brown Fayetteville – Perry Township Regional Sewer District Village Of Hamersville Cuyahoga Lakewood City Academy Sharon Mason + Defiance Defiance City School District Erie City of Huron Fairfield Liberty Union-Thurston Local School District Franklin Cornerstone Academy Hamilton Alternative Academy Fulton Swanton Local School District Hamilton King Academy Community School* Sycamore Community City School District Sycamore Township JEDZ Kenwood – Central JEDZ Sycamore Township JEDZ Kenwood – East JEDZ Sycamore Township JEDZ Kenwood – Northwest JEDZ Sycamore Township JEDZ Kenwood – Southwest JEDZ Hancock Findlay City School District Findlay Digital Academy Huron Village of Monroeville Knox Knox County Career Center Lake Madison Village Manor, Med Lorain Clearview Local School District Mahoning West Branch Local School District Muskingum Franklin Local School District Foxfire High School Foxfire Intermediate School Pike Marion Township Ross Ross-Pike Educational Service District Scioto Bloom Vernon Local School District Stark Imagine on Superior Summit Copley – Fairlawn City School District Downtown Akron Special Improvement District, Inc. G.S. Burton Development LLP + Imagine Cleveland Academy Imagine Leadership Academy Williams Bryan City School District Wood Northwood Local School District

