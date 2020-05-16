Audit Releases for Thursday, Feb. 16
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Athens
|Rome Township
|Brown
|Fayetteville – Perry Township Regional Sewer District Village Of Hamersville
|Cuyahoga
|Lakewood City Academy Sharon Mason +
|Defiance
|Defiance City School District
|Erie
|City of Huron
|Fairfield
|Liberty Union-Thurston Local School District
|Franklin
|Cornerstone Academy Hamilton Alternative Academy
|Fulton
|Swanton Local School District
|Hamilton
|King Academy Community School* Sycamore Community City School District Sycamore Township JEDZ Kenwood – Central JEDZ Sycamore Township JEDZ Kenwood – East JEDZ Sycamore Township JEDZ Kenwood – Northwest JEDZ Sycamore Township JEDZ Kenwood – Southwest JEDZ
|Hancock
|Findlay City School District Findlay Digital Academy
|Huron
|Village of Monroeville
|Knox
|Knox County Career Center
|Lake
|Madison Village Manor, Med
|Lorain
|Clearview Local School District
|Mahoning
|West Branch Local School District
|Muskingum
|Franklin Local School District Foxfire High School Foxfire Intermediate School
|Pike
|Marion Township
|Ross
|Ross-Pike Educational Service District
|Scioto
|Bloom Vernon Local School District
|Stark
|Imagine on Superior
|Summit
|Copley – Fairlawn City School District Downtown Akron Special Improvement District, Inc. G.S. Burton Development LLP + Imagine Cleveland Academy Imagine Leadership Academy
|Williams
|Bryan City School District
|Wood
|Northwood Local School District
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
