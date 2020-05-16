Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: February 13, 2009 NYSDOT To Host Public Information Meeting on US Route 62 Intersection Reconstruction Project Wednesday, February 25 at 4 p.m. at Big Tree Volunteer Fire Company NYSDOT TO HOST PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING ON US ROUTE 62 INTERSECTION RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT Wednesday, February 25 at 4 p.m. at Big Tree Volunteer Fire Company The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting to present the proposed reconstruction of the intersection of US Route 62, South Park Avenue and Big Tree Road in the Town of Hamburg , Erie County . The public meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 25, 2009, between 4 and 7 p.m. at the Big Tree Volunteer Fire Company, located at 4307 South Park Avenue in the Town of Hamburg . The meeting will be an informal open house with displays showing two alternatives for the proposed project. Department of Transportation representatives will be present to receive comments and answer individual questions. A formal presentation of the project’s needs and objectives will take place at 6:00 p.m. The two project alternatives to be discussed include the replacement of the intersection with a conventional signalized intersection with dedicated left turn lanes on South Park Avenue or a modern roundabout. The purpose of the meeting is to obtain comments on the proposed project from individuals, groups, officials and local agencies. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening device system, please contact Ken Kuminski, senior design engineer, at (716) 847-3563 or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street , Buffalo , New York 14203 and reference Project Identification Number 5308.20. ###

