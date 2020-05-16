NYSDOT To Host Public Information Meeting on US Route 62 Intersection Reconstruction Project
NYSDOT To Host Public Information Meeting on US Route 62 Intersection Reconstruction Project
Wednesday, February 25 at 4 p.m. at Big Tree Volunteer Fire Company
NYSDOT TO
INTERSECTION RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT
Wednesday, February 25 at 4 p.m. at Big Tree Volunteer Fire Company
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting to present the proposed reconstruction of the intersection of US Route 62, South Park Avenue and
The public meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 25, 2009, between 4 and 7 p.m. at the Big Tree Volunteer Fire Company, located at
The two project alternatives to be discussed include the replacement of the intersection with a conventional signalized intersection with dedicated left turn lanes on
The purpose of the meeting is to obtain comments on the proposed project from individuals, groups, officials and local agencies.
For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening device system, please contact Ken Kuminski, senior design engineer, at (716) 847-3563 or write to the New York State Department of Transportation,
###
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.