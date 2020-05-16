Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: February 13, 2009 NYSDOT To Host Public Information Meeting on Interstate 190 Bridge Replacement Project Tuesday, February 24 at 5 p.m. at Niagara Falls Public Library NYSDOT TO HOST PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING ON INTERSTATE 190 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT PROJECT Tuesday, February 24 at 5 p.m. at Niagara Falls Public Library The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting to present the proposed replacement of the Interstate 190 bridges over the LaSalle Arterial ramps in the City of Niagara Falls , Niagara County . The public meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 24, 2009, between 5 and 8 p.m. at the Niagara Falls Public Library, located at 1425 Main Street in the City of Niagara Falls . The meeting will be an informal open house with displays showing the proposed project. Department of Transportation representatives will be present to receive comments and answer individual questions. A formal presentation of the project’s needs and objectives will take place at 6:30 p.m. The project proposes to replace the Interstate 190 bridges over the LaSalle Arterial ramps, including resurfacing northbound and southbound Interstate 190 between the North Grand Island Bridges and Girard Avenue , including all access ramps. Guide railing within the project limits would be upgraded. The purpose of the meeting is to obtain comments on the proposed project from individuals, groups, officials and local agencies. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening device system, please contact Mario D’Alfonso, senior design engineer, at (716) 847-5246 or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street , Buffalo , New York 14203 and reference Project Identification Number 5050.96. ###

