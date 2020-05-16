NYSDOT To Host Public Information Meeting on Interstate 190 Bridge Replacement Project
Tuesday, February 24 at 5 p.m. at Niagara Falls Public Library
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting to present the proposed replacement of the Interstate 190 bridges over the LaSalle Arterial ramps in the City of
The public meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 24, 2009, between 5 and 8 p.m. at the Niagara Falls Public Library, located at
The project proposes to replace the Interstate 190 bridges over the LaSalle Arterial ramps, including resurfacing northbound and southbound Interstate 190 between the
The purpose of the meeting is to obtain comments on the proposed project from individuals, groups, officials and local agencies.
For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening device system, please contact Mario D’Alfonso, senior design engineer, at (716) 847-5246 or write to the New York State Department of Transportation,
