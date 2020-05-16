Contact: Alice Romanych, (315) 793-2447 Release Date: February 18, 2009 NYSDOT Hosts Public Meeting for Bridge Project, City of Rome, Oneida County Bridge Replacements Planned for Routes 69 and 26 The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting to discuss the proposed three-bridge replacement project in the city of Rome, Oneida County. The meeting will be held on Thursday, February 26, 2009, at 7:00 p.m. in the Common Council Chambers at Rome City Hall located at 198 North Washington Street, Rome, New York. Department and consultant engineers will be available at 6:30 p.m. for participants who may have questions prior to the start of the formal public information meeting. The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public, local businesses and elected officials with information regarding the proposed project and to give everyone an opportunity to review and comment on the department’s proposed design plans. It is anticipated that three bridges will be replaced: the State Route (SR) 69 eastbound over SR 365 westbound, SR 26 northbound over SR 365 westbound, and SR 69 eastbound over SR 26 northbound. The objectives of the project are to restore the structural integrity of the bridges and to maintain the continuity of SR 69 and SR 26 in the city of Rome. Access to SR 365 westbound from Lawrence Street will be closed during construction, and there is a possibility that this closure may be permanent. For further information and/or submission of written comments regarding this project, please contact Steve Zywiak, Regional Design Engineer at 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY or call (315) 793-2429. ###