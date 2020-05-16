Contact: Dave Hamburg, (607) 721-8118 Release Date: February 24, 2009 Public Information Meeting March 10 To Address State Route 17 Improvements from Hale Eddy to Hancock Meeting Begins at 6 p.m.; Presentation at 6:30 p.m. at Deposit Elementary School Cafeteria The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will hold a public information meeting to discuss proposed improvements to a seven mile segment of State Route (SR) 17 from approximately one mile west of the Intersection of SR 17 and Hungry Hollow Road, to approximately one mile west of Interchange 87 (Hancock) in Delaware County. This project is part of a series of projects that will improve SR 17 to interstate standards to allow its future designation as Interstate 86. This public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, 2009, at the Deposit Elementary School cafeteria, 171 2nd Street, Deposit. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and a presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. The presentation will be followed by a question and comment session. The project will eliminate all driveways and intersections on State Route 17 within the project area. Under the current design, one interchange will be constructed at Hale Eddy. A second interchange may be constructed in the Roods Creek area. Additional safety improvements to the roadway are also planned. Four project alternatives are currently being considered, and these will be described at the public information meeting. In order to complete the project, some right-of-way acquisitions will be necessary. Acquisitions under this project are expected to include both residential and commercial buildings. The extent and location of acquisitions will be dependent on the alternative that is selected. The New York State Department of Transportation is engaged in ongoing communication with property owners who may be impacted by the acquisitions. Public involvement is essential for the development and delivery of all transportation projects. People who cannot attend this meeting, but have questions, comments, or would like to discuss the project in further detail should contact project manager, Doug Bickford, at the New York State Department of Transportation, 44 Hawley St., Binghamton, NY, 13901; by telephone at (607)721-8204; or by email atPIN906691@dot.state.ny.us. Additional information is available online at www.nysdot.gov/haleeddy.

