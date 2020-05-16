Cincinnati Charter School Audit Identifies $1,331 Double Payment

Columbus – A charter school in Cincinnati issued a duplicate payment to an employee who reported the initial check lost; however both checks were cashed, according to an audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

King Academy issued a $1,331 check to Ronaldo Mesina in January 2015 to replace another check in the same amount that was allegedly lost in the mail. However, auditors determined all payroll checks for Mesina, including the duplicate, cleared the bank in fiscal year 2015, with the exception of an unrelated check that was voided and immediately reissued.

“I don’t know if this was accidental or intentional, but I do know it could have been avoided,” Auditor Yost said. “The academy’s fiscal personnel should have placed a hold or stop payment on the first check before issuing a second.”

Auditors issued a $1,331 finding for recovery against Mesina, who entered into a repayment plan with the academy on Jan. 18, 2017. According to the agreement, he will reimburse the full amount by June 30.

Academy Treasurer Michael Ashmore and Director Andrea Martinez are jointly and severally liable for the full amount in the event that Mesina does not make a full repayment.

A full copy of this report is available online.

