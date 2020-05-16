Contact: Sandra Jobson, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: March 04, 2009 Roadway Reconstruction to Commence on Route 17, Eight Miles to be Upgraded for Future Interstate 86 Designation in Orange County The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) today announced the award of a $63 million project to reconstruct Route 17, including the construction of one new bridge and the rehabilitation of three bridges, in the Town of Wallkill, Orange County. The contract was awarded to Lancaster Development, Inc. of Richmondville, New York. The project begins at Exit 121, Interstate 84 and continues west for approximately eight miles to Exit 116, near the border of Orange and Sullivan counties. Construction is planned to begin in the spring of 2009 and expected to be completed by the winter of 2010. Work will include interchange improvements at Exit 120 (Route 211), 119 (Route 302), Exit 118 (Brown Road), and Exit 116 (Route 17K). Work at the interchanges will include widening and lengthening existing on and off ramps, widening shoulders and improving geometrics of the ramps to meet federal interstate standards. In addition, the highway, including adjoining ramps, will be resurfaced along with the rehabilitation of the Route 17 bridges crossing Route 17K, Route 211 and the Norfolk Southern Railroad. The project will construct one new Route 17 bridge over a future local road to connect two existing shopping centers, just east of Route 211. An auxiliary lane between Exit 121, Interstate 84 and Exit 120, Route 211 will be built for both east and west bound traffic, providing for a total of three lanes in each direction. These additional auxiliary lanes will improve the operations and safety for travelers entering and exiting Route 17 from the I-84 and Route 211 corridors. The resulting project will better accommodate traffic entering and exiting Route 17 as well as bring the facility up to interstate standards. The project will improve overall safety and operations along the Route 17 corridor through the Town of Wallkill. Route 17 will have two lanes of traffic open in each direction during construction with the exception of eastbound between Exit 120, Route 211, and Exit 118, Brown Road, which will have one lane of traffic only. Travelers are advised to watch for temporary lane closures, flagging personnel and occasional traffic stoppages as this work progresses. ###