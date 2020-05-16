Contact: Sandra Jobson, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: March 03, 2009 Public Hearing to be Held March 26, NYSDOT Announces Public Hearing and Availability of Environmental Review Document for the Route 17 at Exit 131 Interchange Project in Orange County The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public hearing to discuss the proposed reconstruction of the Exit 131 interchange project along Route 17 in the towns of Woodbury and Monroe, and villages of Woodbury and Harriman, Orange County. The public hearing will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2009 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Central Valley Elementary School, located at 45 Route 32, Central Valley. The school is accessible to people with disabilities. The hearing will be an open forum format, whereby individuals can arrive anytime between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. to view displays and discuss various elements of the design with representatives from the Department of Transportation familiar with the project. The opportunity to submit written comments or oral comments to a stenographer, in confidence, will be available at any time during the public hearing. The project proposes reconstruction of the Exit 131 interchange to improve safety and enhance mobility and traffic operation while minimizing impacts to the surrounding community. The purpose of the hearing is to obtain comments on the proposed project from affected individuals, community and business groups, government officials, and local agencies. This hearing is part of the continuing efforts by NYSDOT and the Federal Highway Administration to encourage public input into the development of transportation projects. In addition to the public hearing, NYSDOT announced the release of the Design Report for the proposed project. The Design Report documents the need for the project, project alternatives, engineering design elements, and environmental impacts associated with various alternatives. The report is available for review at the Town and Village of Woodbury’s Clerk offices, Town of Monroe Clerk Office, Village of Harriman Clerk Office, Woodbury Public Library Central Valley Branch and Monroe Free Library. For further information please contact Martin Evans, project engineer, at (845) 431-5876 or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, 4 Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie, New York 12603 and reference project identification number 8006.84. Written comments on the project must be received by April 7, 2009 to be made part of the hearing record. ###