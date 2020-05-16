Audit Releases for Tuesday, Feb. 21
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Feb. 21, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Adams
|Adams County/Ohio Valley School District
|Ashland
|Ashland County-West Holmes Joint Vocational School District
|Ashtabula
|Buckeye Local School District
|Auglaize
|Wapakoneta City School District
|Belmont
|Martins Ferry City School District
|Butler
|Hamilton City School District
|Delaware
|Big Walnut Local School District
|Fairfield
|Community Improvement Corporation of Pickerington Fairfield County Educational Service Center Walnut Township Local School District
|Fayette
|Miami Trace Local School District
|Franklin
|Canal Winchester Joint Recreation District Great Western Academy Groveport Community School Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Special Improvement District (SID) Public Service Association
|Gallia
|Gallipolis City School District
|Hamilton
|Dohn Community High School
|Hardin
|Ridgemont Local School District
|Harrison
|Harrison Hills City School District
|Henry
|Consortium of Northwest Ohio
|Lawrence
|Windsor Township
|Lorain
|Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City School District
|Madison
|Jonathan Alder Local School District London City School District
|Mahoning
|Horizon Science Academy Youngstown
|Montgomery
|City of Riverside Valley View Local School District
|Pike
|Western Local School District
|Portage
|City of Kent (Reissue)
|Scioto
|Minford Local School District Northwest Local School District Portsmouth Emergency Ambulance +
|Shelby
|Jackson Center Local School District
|Stark
|Canton Local School District
|Tuscarawas
|Indian Valley Local School District Tuscarawas Valley Local School District
|Van Wert
|Village of Convoy
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
