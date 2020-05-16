There were 3,733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,014 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, Feb. 21

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Feb. 21, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online

Adams Adams County/Ohio Valley School District
Ashland Ashland County-West Holmes Joint Vocational School District
Ashtabula Buckeye Local School District
Auglaize Wapakoneta City School District
Belmont Martins Ferry City School District
Butler Hamilton City School District
Delaware Big Walnut Local School District
Fairfield Community Improvement Corporation of Pickerington Fairfield County Educational Service Center Walnut Township Local School District
Fayette Miami Trace Local School District
Franklin Canal Winchester Joint Recreation District Great Western Academy Groveport Community School Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Special Improvement District (SID) Public Service Association
Gallia Gallipolis City School District
Hamilton Dohn Community High School
Hardin Ridgemont Local School District
Harrison Harrison Hills City School District
Henry Consortium of Northwest Ohio
Lawrence Windsor Township
Lorain Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City School District
Madison Jonathan Alder Local School District London City School District
Mahoning Horizon Science Academy Youngstown
Montgomery City of Riverside Valley View Local School District
Pike Western Local School District
Portage City of Kent (Reissue)
Scioto Minford Local School District Northwest Local School District Portsmouth Emergency Ambulance +
Shelby Jackson Center Local School District
Stark Canton Local School District
Tuscarawas Indian Valley Local School District Tuscarawas Valley Local School District
Van Wert Village of Convoy

 ###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.