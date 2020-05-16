Audit Releases for Tuesday, Feb. 21

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Feb. 21, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams Adams County/Ohio Valley School District Ashland Ashland County-West Holmes Joint Vocational School District Ashtabula Buckeye Local School District Auglaize Wapakoneta City School District Belmont Martins Ferry City School District Butler Hamilton City School District Delaware Big Walnut Local School District Fairfield Community Improvement Corporation of Pickerington Fairfield County Educational Service Center Walnut Township Local School District Fayette Miami Trace Local School District Franklin Canal Winchester Joint Recreation District Great Western Academy Groveport Community School Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Special Improvement District (SID) Public Service Association Gallia Gallipolis City School District Hamilton Dohn Community High School Hardin Ridgemont Local School District Harrison Harrison Hills City School District Henry Consortium of Northwest Ohio Lawrence Windsor Township Lorain Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City School District Madison Jonathan Alder Local School District London City School District Mahoning Horizon Science Academy Youngstown Montgomery City of Riverside Valley View Local School District Pike Western Local School District Portage City of Kent (Reissue) Scioto Minford Local School District Northwest Local School District Portsmouth Emergency Ambulance + Shelby Jackson Center Local School District Stark Canton Local School District Tuscarawas Indian Valley Local School District Tuscarawas Valley Local School District Van Wert Village of Convoy

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111