Contact: Sandra Jobson, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: March 04, 2009 Intersection Improvement Planned for Route 9W at Salem Street, Hamlet of Port Ewen, Ulster County The New York State Department of Transportation today announced the award of a $1 million project to reconstruct the intersection of Route 9W with Salem Street in the Town of Esopus, Ulster County. The contract was awarded to A. Colarusso & Son, Inc. of Hudson, New York. Construction is planned to begin this spring and be completed by the fall of 2009. Major work will involve re-aligning Salem Street with Route 9W and building a new left-turn lane from Route 9W northbound onto Salem Street. The project will require the removal of the old town hall at the corner of Route 9W and Salem Street, which will allow for the roadway improvements with the remainder of the property used to construct a new municipal parking lot and a small town park. The project will also include the installation of new traffic and pedestrian signal poles, improved pedestrian sidewalks and crosswalks, street lighting, landscaping, drainage, repaving and restriping. Although the project will involve no detours and Route 9W will have at least one lane open in each direction during peak hours, travelers are advised to watch for temporary lane closures, flagging personnel, and occasional traffic stoppages as the work progresses. ###