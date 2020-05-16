Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: March 16, 2009 US Route 20A Closed in Town of Hamburg, Erie County for Road Realignment The New York State Department of Transportation has announced that US Route 20A will be closed to thru traffic between Abbott Road in the Town of Orchard Park to McKinley Parkway in the Town of Hamburg, Erie County, beginning Monday, March 16, 2009. The closure is expected to be in effect for two months to facilitate road realignment. The following posted detours will be in place during the closure of US Route 20A: Intersection of Abbott Road and US Route 20A: Follow Abbott Road north to US Route 20 (Southwestern Boulevard). Turn left onto US Route 20 and proceed westward to the intersection of US Route 20, Big Tree Road and US Route 20A (Seven Corners). Intersection of US Route 20, Big Tree Road and US Route 20A (Seven Corners): Follow US Route 20 (Southwestern Boulevard) eastbound to Abbott Road. Turn right onto Abbott Road and proceed south to the intersection of Abbott Road and US Route 20A. ###

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.